Travels: 25 Winning Photos From The 37th AAP Magazine Photography Awards

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won “AAP Magazine #37: Travels”
Out of thousands of entries, these remarkable photographers come from around the world, with 13 countries being represented from 5 continents.
Each month All About Photo offers the opportunity to dedicated and passionate artists to showcase their work in our printed edition “AAP Magazine”. For this 37th edition we were looking for travel photographs, near and far, to the edge of the earth and to the places perhaps known only to a few.
There’s a world out there to explore and each winning photographer shows us a glimpse of the diversity of our planet.
From a horseman in Indonesia to another in Peru, from a tribe in Ecuador to an expedition in Alaska, we virtually travel to the four corners of the Earth.
Mongolia, India, Malaysia, Russia, Kenya, Antigua, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Peru, Solomon Islands, Angola, Morocco, Iceland, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ecuador, and the United States are among the countries you will be able to discover in the 37th edition of AAP Magazine.
#1 Riders Of The Volcano
Image source: © Mahendra Bakle
#2 Brokpa Tribe Elder
Image source: © Julie-Anne Davies
#3 Alaska #5 – The Expedition
Image source: © Daniel Haeker
#4 Anja From The Series ‘The Hard Life Of Nenets’
Image source: © Alessandro Malaguti
#5 Rainbow Mountain From The Series ‘The Face Of The Ausangate’
Image source: © Nicolas Castermans
#6 Portrait Of Naripu, Samburu County, North Kenya – July 2023 From The Series Rendille Tribe
Image source: © Mauro De Bettio
#7 Larim Village From The Series The Larim Women
Image source: © Héctor Ruiz Golobart
#8 Simplicity Of Life – Carpool
Image source: © Callie Eh
#9 Essaouira From The Series Morocco
Image source: © David Saxe
#10 Grain Configuration №1 From The Series Plateau Diorama
Image source: © Pawel Pilch
#11 Waterworld
Image source: © Jacopo Maria Della Valle
#12 Skeleton Man From The Series Papua New Guinea – Souls, Colors And Tradition
Image source: © Chiara Felmini
#13 The White Lady From The Series The Scale And The Limit
Image source: © Michel Daumergue
#14 Angolan Boy With Tire From The Series Angola
Image source: © Eric van den Brulle
#15 Traditional Offshore Fishing In Tra Vinh-Vietnam’
Image source: © Hoang Long Ly
#16 Mount Sinai (Spiritual Dawn)
Image source: © Demetrio Jereissati
#17 Like Father, Like Son From The Series ‘Humans To Ocean (H2o)’
Image source: © Pavlos Evangelidis
#18 Huaorani -The Ghosts Of The Yasuní
Image source: © Aga Szydlik
#19 Girl’s Procession From The Series ‘Semana Santa In Antigua’
Image source: © France Leclerc
#20 Dream World
Image source: © Carrie Jones
#21 In Praise Of From The Series “A Lake Affair”
Image source: © Terry Wild
#22 Read My Lips From The Series ‘The Cultural Diversity Of Our World’
Image source: © Ivan Ferrer
#23 Nights At The Corner Store From The Series The Other Life At Night
Image source: © Susanne Grether
#24 Manufactured Path From The Series Around The Ring
Image source: © Prescott Lassman
#25 Urban Pool, Dubai From The Series Looking Wide: Redefining The Landscape
Image source: © Carole Glauber
