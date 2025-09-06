29 Creative Illustrations By Robin Yayla That Might Change How You Look At The World (New Pics)

Some buildings look like they’re hiding faces, some bridges could pass for food, and sometimes a city corner feels like it belongs in a cartoon. Illustrator Robin Yayla takes these playful thoughts and brings them to life. With a sense of humor, he blends drawings into real photos, turning familiar places into something totally unexpected.

His work shows how much imagination can change the way we see the world. From famous landmarks to ordinary streets, Robin transforms them into scenes that feel both surprising and familiar, like the city had a secret personality all along.

More info: Instagram | robinyayla.com | x.com

#1 “Llama Tower”

Image source: robinyayla

#2

Image source: robinyayla

#3 “Summer Drama”

Image source: robinyayla

#4 “London Calling”

Image source: robinyayla

#5

Image source: robinyayla

#6 “Light Is The Sword”

Image source: robinyayla

#7 “Triomphe : Unlocked”

Image source: robinyayla

#8 “Who Said Cruise Ships Can’t Be Jet Skis, Telescopes, DNA Strands, Or Noodles? When Imagination Meets The Sea, Anything Is Possible”

Image source: robinyayla

#9 “Game Of Thrones”

Image source: robinyayla

#10 “Rick And Morty”

Image source: robinyayla

#11 “Beach Football”

Image source: robinyayla

#12 “The Dancing Temple”

Image source: robinyayla

#13 “Fuji-Man”

Image source: robinyayla

#14 “Dress Code : Castle-Chic”

Image source: robinyayla

#15 “Subway Bob”

Image source: robinyayla

#16 “Dreams Came True”

Image source: robinyayla

#17 “LEGO-Dame De Paris”

Image source: robinyayla

#18 “Temple Of The Music”

Image source: robinyayla

#19 “Bridge Clip”

Image source: robinyayla

#20

Image source: robinyayla

#21 “Beachformers”

Image source: robinyayla

#22 “Baku From My Perspective”

Image source: robinyayla

#23 “Hit The Beach”

Image source: robinyayla

#24 “Titanic Temple In Tokyo”

Image source: robinyayla

#25 “Zorro In Japan”

Image source: robinyayla

#26 “Tsutenkaku Tie-Wer”

Image source: robinyayla

#27

Image source: robinyayla

#28 “The Girl In The Temple”

Image source: robinyayla

#29 “Cup-Chitecture”

Image source: robinyayla

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
