8 Best Guest Stars on The Orville

Guest stars are some of the things that make a TV show stand out and The Orville has made the most of it. The futuristic show always gives fans something to look forward to with the myriad of impressive guest stars introduced to audiences every now and then. The American science fiction television series has been running since its premiere on September 10, 2017, with show creator Seth MacFarlane portraying the series protagonist Ed Mercer.
While costumes and makeup can make some stars unrecognizable when they get into character, The Orville takes this reality to a whole new level with the show’s alien elements. As such, a good number of The Orville guest stars look nothing like the characters they depict in real life. Fans of Rob Lowe, Jason Alexander, and Patrick Warburton might have a hard time recognizing their favorite actors but they still delivered the role perfectly. Check out some of the best guest stars on The Orville.
1. Bruce Willis as Groogen
What’s a good show without an industry great on the guest list, even if he portrays a flower? Bruce Willis made a special cameo appearance in The Orville season 2 episode 7 – “Deflectors,” depicting a flower-like alien that belongs to the Katrudian species. Willis may have played a flower named Groogen on The Orville but the performance left the desired impression on fans.
2. Charlize Theron as Pria Lavesque
Series creator Seth MacFarlane announced Charlize Theron‘s guest role at the July 2017 Comic-Con. She portrayed Pria Lavesque, a human antique collector who traveled through time to capture and sell The Orville to the highest bidder. According to MacFarlane, recruiting Theron for the role was easy, thanks to his past professional relationship with her which they developed while filming 2014’s A Million Ways to Die In The West. Theron was a guest star on The Orville season 1 episode 5.
3. Liam Neeson as Jahavus Dorahl
One of the first Hollywood big shots to guest star on The Orville, Liam Neeson appeared on the show as a favor to MacFarlane. He portrayed the deceased captain Jahavus Dorahl in a surprise cameo that wasn’t announced to fans. Like Theron, Neeson starred alongside MacFarlane in A Million Ways to Die in the West. Liam Neeson’s part can be seen in The Orville season 1 episode 4 “If the Stars Should Appear”
4. Rob Lowe As Darulio
TheParks and Recreationstar solidified his commitment to putting up a good show when he made his guest appearance on The Orville looking so blue. Lowe played a Retepsian named Darulio. He sparked rumors about his guest role in the sci-fi series in August 2017 when he shared an Instagram post about a blue alien. Lowe subsequently appeared in The Orville Season 1 Episode 1 “Old Wounds” and returned in Episode 9 “Cupid’s Dagger.”
5. Jason Alexander as Olix
If you are not a fan of the American actor, it may not be possible to recognize Jason Alexander on The Orville. Best known for his role in Seinfeld as George, Jason Alexander has made many guest appearances on The Orville. So far, he has portrayed Olix, the alien civilian bartender in five episodes of the show. The obscure alien makeup Alexander wears to get into character makes him one of the numerous unrecognizable guest stars on the show.
6. Elizabeth Gillies as Dinal
Only true fans of Elizabeth Gillies will recognize her depicting the blue female Kandarian named Dinal. Gillies made her appearance in the episode “Mortality Paradox” in season 3 and the Dynasty star delivered a perfect performance. Dinal who originates from Kandar 1 has been compared to Q from Star Trek (series).
7. Leighton Meester as Laura Huggins
Leighton Meester portrayed Laura Huggins and a simulated version of the same character created by Lt. Gordon Malloy who had fallen in love with her after going through her heartfelt time capsule. Huggins lived in the 21st century and left a time capsule behind to introduce herself to future people and the main characters of the show discovered it. The Gossip Girl alum made her debut on the show in The Orville season 2 episode 11 – “Lasting Impressions.”
8. Tony Todd as Dojin
Best known for his roles in projects such as Zoom in The Flash, the title role in the horror slasher movie, Candyman, and as Langston Graham in Chuck, Tony Todd joined The Orville guest star list in season 2. He guest starred in the episode “Sanctuary” as the Moclan who leads his species on the Planetary Union council. Todd’s intimidating height and presence make him a perfect actor for a member of the misogynistic Moclan species. He has also appeared in some of the projects in the Star Trek franchise.