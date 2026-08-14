Mila Kunis: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mila Kunis
August 14, 1983
Chernivtsi, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union
43 Years Old
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Who Is Mila Kunis?
Milena Markovna Kunis is an American actress known for her enduring charm and versatile roles in both comedy and drama. Her performances often blend sharp wit with genuine emotional depth.
She first captivated audiences with her breakout role as Jackie Burkhart on the sitcom That ’70s Show. This early exposure paved the way for a successful transition to feature films and voice acting.
Early Life and Education
Born in Chernivtsi, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union, Mila Kunis moved to Los Angeles, US, at age seven with her family in 1991, not knowing English. Her parents sought better opportunities and freedom from antisemitism.
She quickly acclimated, attending Rosewood Elementary and Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School before graduating from Fairfax High School. Kunis also briefly attended the University of California Los Angeles and Loyola Marymount University.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Mila Kunis is married to her former That ’70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, whom she wed in July 2015. She was previously in a long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin from 2002 to 2011.
Kunis and Kutcher share two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, with whom she co-parents privately.
Career Highlights
Mila Kunis achieved widespread recognition playing Jackie Burkhart on the sitcom That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006. She secured the role at age 14, laying the groundwork for a dynamic career in Hollywood.
Her performance as Lily in the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan earned her critical acclaim, including Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Kunis also voices Meg Griffin on the long-running animated series Family Guy.
Beyond acting, Kunis co-founded Orchard Farm Productions in 2014, expanding her influence as a producer on projects like the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive.
Signature Quote
“Imagine being blind and deaf at age seven.”
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