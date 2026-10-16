‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu brought Din Djarin and Grogu’s story from Disney+ to theaters in May 2026, carrying the characters into a standalone adventure while expanding the New Republic era around them. The movie also assembled an unusually eclectic cast. Familiar Star Wars performers returned alongside major television stars, veteran character actors, a legendary science-fiction leading woman, and even one of the most celebrated filmmakers in American cinema making a rare voice appearance.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on 10 credited performers whose involvement in the film is clearly documented. Acting salaries, voice work, long-running television roles, film franchises, directing, producing, theater, residuals, and other established entertainment income are considered. Financial reporting is considerably stronger for the household names near the top than for several supporting players, so broader ranges are used when public estimates conflict. The ranking moves from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest.
10. Matthew Willig
Matthew Willig plays Hogsbreth, one of the imposing figures Din encounters during the film’s larger conflict. Willig’s path into Hollywood is unusual because acting came after a substantial professional football career. He spent years as an NFL offensive tackle before moving into film and television, where his 6-foot-8 frame naturally led to physically commanding characters. His credits include Dexter, NCIS, Sons of Anarchy, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..
Willig’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $1 million. That figure reflects earnings from two very different careers rather than one Hollywood breakthrough. NFL salaries created his first professional financial base, while nearly two decades of character acting have added television, film, and residual income. He has rarely occupied the kind of leading roles that generate enormous studio paychecks, but his consistency has kept him working. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu adds another major franchise to that long second career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Matthew Willig
|$750,000 – $1 million
|
|Willig built his financial base through professional football before creating a durable second career as a Hollywood character actor.
9. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee returns as New Republic pilot Captain Carson Teva, continuing a Star Wars role he first developed on The Mandalorian. Long before joining the galaxy far, far away, Lee spent years working in Canadian theater and television. His breakthrough came as Appa on Kim’s Convenience, a performance that earned him multiple Canadian Screen Awards and turned him into one of the country’s most recognizable comedy actors.
Public estimates of Lee’s wealth are inconsistent, with some recent calculations placing him around the mid-$1 million range. A $1 million – $2 million estimate therefore keeps the figure appropriately broad. His income comes from television, theater, hosting, convention appearances, and major franchise work. He has also taken on Uncle Iroh in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, giving him another high-profile international series alongside Star Wars. That recent run has substantially increased his visibility after decades of steady professional work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Lee’s career has accelerated internationally through Star Wars and Avatar after years of acclaimed Canadian television and stage work.
8. Jonny Coyne
Jonny Coyne plays Lord Janu, the Imperial warlord whose remnant forces create one of the central threats Din Djarin is sent to confront. Coyne spent years building his career in British theater before American audiences began recognizing him more consistently. His television breakthrough came as Warden Edwin James on Alcatraz, followed by roles on Preacher, The Blacklist, and 11.22.63. His films include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Hangover Part III.
Public estimates of Coyne’s net worth vary significantly, generally landing somewhere in the low single-digit millions. A range of $2 million – $5 million reflects that disagreement without treating any one online calculation as definitive. His career has been based on long-term character work rather than blockbuster leading salaries, with theater, television, and film all contributing. Coyne has spoken openly about spending years taking other jobs simply to remain an actor, making his eventual Star Wars role a particularly significant late-career milestone.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jonny Coyne
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Coyne’s estimated fortune reflects decades of character acting, although dependable public financial reporting on his personal assets remains limited.
7. Steve Blum
Steve Blum voices Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, continuing the character he originated on Star Wars Rebels. Blum has one of the most prolific voice-acting résumés in entertainment. He is especially famous as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop and has repeatedly voiced Wolverine across Marvel animation and video games. Anime dubbing, cartoons, games, films, and franchise projects have produced hundreds of credits across a career that began decades before Zeb entered the Star Wars universe.
Blum’s net worth is widely estimated at about $4 million. His financial story is built around volume and longevity rather than the massive individual paychecks associated with live-action movie stars. Voice sessions, game work, recurring characters, convention appearances, and residuals have accumulated across more than 30 years. His continuing association with Zeb is especially valuable because the character has survived the transition from animation into live action without replacing the performer behind the voice. That kind of long-term franchise ownership can keep generating professional opportunities years after a role begins.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Steve Blum
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Blum built his fortune through extraordinary volume across animation, anime, gaming, and recurring characters rather than traditional film-star salaries.
6. Anthony Daniels
Anthony Daniels provides the voice of an air-traffic-control droid in the film, adding another Star Wars credit to a career that has been intertwined with the franchise since 1977. Daniels is permanently associated with C-3PO, whom he portrayed in the original Star Wars and continued playing across the original trilogy, prequels, sequels, animation, television, video games, audiobooks, and promotional projects. Few actors have remained connected to one cinematic universe for as long.
Daniels’ net worth is currently estimated at about $8 million. Star Wars naturally provides the strongest financial foundation, but his career also includes theater, voice acting, teaching, writing, and appearances connected to the franchise’s enormous convention culture. Unlike many performers whose association with a blockbuster series lasts a few films, Daniels has repeatedly returned to the galaxy for nearly half a century. Even a smaller voice role in The Mandalorian and Grogu continues one of the longest uninterrupted relationships between an actor and a major movie franchise.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Anthony Daniels
|$7 million – $8 million
|
|Daniels has spent nearly five decades earning from his connection to Star Wars, most famously through C-3PO across numerous formats.
5. Dave Filoni
Dave Filoni appears again as New Republic pilot Trapper Wolf, continuing a small live-action role that began on The Mandalorian. Acting, however, represents only a tiny part of Filoni’s financial story. He built his career as an animator, writer, director, and producer, working on Avatar: The Last Airbender before George Lucas recruited him for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He later became one of the franchise’s most influential creative figures through Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka, and numerous other projects.
Filoni’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $10 million. His wealth comes primarily from directing, writing, producing, animation, and senior creative work at Lucasfilm rather than his occasional acting cameos. His influence expanded dramatically during the streaming era as he became involved in planning Star Wars stories across multiple series. That behind-the-camera role makes his place in this ranking unusual. Trapper Wolf may only appear briefly on screen, but the performer playing him has helped shape a large portion of the modern franchise.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Dave Filoni
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|Filoni earns overwhelmingly from his behind-the-camera Star Wars career, while Trapper Wolf remains a comparatively minor part of his professional income.
4. Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt, the grown son of Jabba whose return adds a surprising connection to an older corner of Star Wars continuity. White spent 11 seasons playing Lip Gallagher on Shameless, but his career reached another level through Carmy Berzatto on The Bear. The role turned him into an awards-season fixture and dramatically increased his earning power, while prestige films and major advertising campaigns expanded his career beyond television.
White’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $10 million. His reported salary for The Bear has risen substantially as the series became a critical and commercial hit, while film roles, producer credits, and campaigns such as his work with Calvin Klein have created additional income. He also portrayed Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. Rotta gives White his first major Star Wars role at exactly the point when his career is shifting from acclaimed television actor toward higher-paid film star.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jeremy Allen White
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|White’s fortune has risen rapidly as higher television salaries, prestige films, brand campaigns, and franchise work have expanded his career.
3. Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin, the Mandalorian whose relationship with Grogu turned a streaming series into one of the defining stories of modern Star Wars. Pascal spent years moving between smaller television parts before Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones and Javier Peña on Narcos transformed his profile. Din Djarin pushed him further into global stardom, followed by Joel Miller on The Last of Us and Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Pascal’s net worth is currently estimated at about $22 million, while some public estimates run as high as $30 million. A $20 million – $30 million range reflects that gap. His recent earnings include premium television salaries, blockbuster film fees, endorsements, and several valuable franchise roles. Reports have placed his television compensation in the hundreds of thousands per episode, while major movie paydays have moved into the multimillion-dollar range. The Mandalorian made Pascal globally recognizable, but the fortune he has built since increasingly reflects how effectively he converted that fame into other major projects.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Pedro Pascal
|$20 million – $30 million
|
|Pascal’s wealth has expanded rapidly as he moved from prestige television into several major global franchises and increasingly lucrative film roles.
2. Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver plays Colonel Ward, a senior New Republic figure who brings Din Djarin into the organization’s fight against surviving Imperial warlords. Weaver entered Star Wars with one of the most important science-fiction careers in Hollywood history already behind her. Ellen Ripley in Alien made her a genre icon, while Aliens expanded the character into one of cinema’s defining action heroes. Her career also includes Ghostbusters, Working Girl, and the Avatar franchise.
Weaver’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $60 million. Her earnings reflect decades of major film salaries, franchise participation, voice work, theater, and residual income. Her negotiating power became evident within the Alien series itself: after earning a modest salary for the original movie, later sequels brought increasingly substantial multimillion-dollar paychecks. The Avatar films added another enormously successful franchise to her résumé. By the time Weaver joined The Mandalorian and Grogu, her financial position had already been built across nearly five decades at the highest levels of the film industry.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sigourney Weaver
|$50 million – $60 million
|
|Weaver’s fortune reflects decades of blockbuster and prestige work, including increasingly lucrative franchise salaries and long-term residual value.
1. Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese lends his voice to an Ardennian shopkeeper encountered during the film, giving the legendary filmmaker an unexpected place in the Star Wars cast. Acting has always been a tiny side activity in Scorsese’s career. His real financial legacy comes from directing and producing films such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon.
Scorsese’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $200 million, putting him far ahead of every other credited performer in this ranking. Six decades of directing fees, producing income, backend participation, television projects, streaming deals, and work through Sikelia Productions account for that fortune. His Star Wars voice role is financially insignificant compared with the career that preceded it, yet the ranking concerns credited cast members rather than acting income alone. By that measure, Scorsese is comfortably the richest member of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Martin Scorsese
|$180 million – $200 million
|
|Scorsese’s six-decade directing and producing career makes his Star Wars voice role only a tiny part of the fortune that places him clearly at No. 1.
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