Hey Pandas, What’s Something Made For Kids That Scares You As An Adult?

It’s so strange to think that unsettling things like clowns, china dolls, marionettes, costume characters and various other unsettling things were originally intended as “kids stuff”. Even fairytales are known to be fairly grim (pun intended). And while some may have gone down well with the younger generation many adults shiver at the sight of them.
So tell us. What kiddy toy, character, song, site, story or place gives you nightmares?
#1
Furbies.. they keep me up at night.
#2
Those goos and various other liquids that are advertised as kids toys that somehow keep popping up from time to time as a trend. I mean, they’re marketed to a kid, and I get why it’s interesting for them, but some of the stuff that kids are into are pretty gnarly.
#3
Clowns, dolls, furbies, talking toys, etc. They freak me out.
Oh, and a lot of nursery rhymes have questionable lyrics
#4
Clowns 🤡.
#5
Porcelain dolls. Those creepy glass eyes and weird faces. Nope.
#6
The muppets
#7
The movie Coraline traumatized me as a child I only recently got to where i could watch it
#8
Those poop themed toys. You know the ones.
#9
Both the tv show and book series, GOOSEBUMPS by R/L. Stine
