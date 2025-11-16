Hey Pandas, What’s Something Made For Kids That Scares You As An Adult?

by

It’s so strange to think that unsettling things like clowns, china dolls, marionettes, costume characters and various other unsettling things were originally intended as “kids stuff”. Even fairytales are known to be fairly grim (pun intended). And while some may have gone down well with the younger generation many adults shiver at the sight of them.

So tell us. What kiddy toy, character, song, site, story or place gives you nightmares?

#1

Furbies.. they keep me up at night.

#2

Those goos and various other liquids that are advertised as kids toys that somehow keep popping up from time to time as a trend. I mean, they’re marketed to a kid, and I get why it’s interesting for them, but some of the stuff that kids are into are pretty gnarly.

#3

Clowns, dolls, furbies, talking toys, etc. They freak me out.

Oh, and a lot of nursery rhymes have questionable lyrics

#4

Clowns 🤡.

#5

Porcelain dolls. Those creepy glass eyes and weird faces. Nope.

#6

The muppets

#7

The movie Coraline traumatized me as a child I only recently got to where i could watch it

#8

Those poop themed toys. You know the ones.

#9

Both the tv show and book series, GOOSEBUMPS by R/L. Stine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed Sensual Level Of Interaction
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Interrupters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Turns Classic Board Games Into Horror Movie Posters And They’re Definitely Not For Kids (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Aspect Of Your Physical Appearance? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Watercolor Pets Capture The Spirit Of Christmas
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.