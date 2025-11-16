Guy Shows Pathetic Logo He Received After Paying This Designer $250, Internet Responds By Creating Him A New One For Free

When you ask for the services of a supposedly qualified designer, you expect them to put in at least a bit of effort. You know, not just write your company’s name in Microsoft Word or Google Docs in a simple, generic font. However, that’s exactly what happened when Ryan Clark, the founder of Dar Amor Bracelets, asked for a guy named Tyler to design his logo for 250 dollars.
Tyler sent him back the most low-effort logo we’ve ever seen. There was exactly zero creativity there and Ryan was onto him. In a series of TikTok videos, the client showed some of his and the designer’s emails and demonstrated how some ‘professionals’ hide their laziness behind fancy words. Scroll down to check out the viral videos.
Bored Panda reached out to Ryan who told us about what happened. He said that he was surprised when he initially saw the logo design.
“It seemed low-effort, but I didn’t write it off initially. I wondered if I could make one better, so I opened Google Docs, and after typing ‘Dar Amor’ as a starting point, I knew what had happened,” he shared with Bored Panda. Scroll down for our full interview.
In a viral video that got nearly 11 million views, Ryan shared how the designer he hired for $250 tried to swindle him
The final version of the ‘professional’ logo Ryan requested shocked him
Here’s how some TikTok users reacted to what happened
Ryan, the founder of Dar Amor Bracelets, told Bored Panda that he was “shocked” by the internet’s reaction to his videos. “I didn’t think so many people would be interested in my logo debacle. Followed by the outreach of support in the form of words and logos by so many creators, including @emilyzugay. I am still overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers,” he said that the internet had a very powerful impact on him and for his business.
He was also kind enough to share a bit of the backstory on what led him to create Dar Amor in the first place.
“It all started when my wife and I were celebrating our honeymoon in Costa Maya, Mexico. We were taken aback by all the dogs that looked hungry, who needed vet care, and very obviously had no homes. We grabbed food and water for as many dogs as we could find while we were there, but felt compelled to continue to help as we lay in bed at the resort at night.” You can find the full story right over here.
“Our mission is simple, spread the Dar Amor lifestyle through jewelry that inspires positivity, giving back, and giving love,” Ryan said. “Our main cause right now is to help dogs in Mexico live a better life.” He added that anyone who’s interested in their mission can follow them on social media.
In a follow-up video, Ryan shared a few emails between himself and the designer
The designer was more than shameless in how he tried to spin things
TikTok users were ruthless in their judgment
In one of the follow-up videos, Ryan showed how Tyler eventually came up with a proper design for Dar Amor Bracelets’ logo. However, the designer then wanted an additional payment of 99 dollars from his client which he had already ripped off. Tyler’s look when he saw the audacity of the ‘artist’ was simply priceless.
Unsurprisingly, Ryan’s charisma, humor, and unwillingness to let things slide helped the videos go viral on TikTok. His initial video about the whole logo situation had a whopping 10.8 million views at the time of writing.
But the best part? The TikTok community’s reaction. Internet users and content creators were incredibly supportive of the business owner. Some of the artists among them even took it upon themselves to create logos for Dar Amor Bracelets completely for free. Strangers doing kind things just to be kind? That’s the kind of wholesome content that keeps us returning online.
Boston-based Ryan and his wife, Bia, founded Dar Amor Bracelets as a way to help save street dogs in Mexico. Though they’re not selling any products just yet, when they do, each purchase will help provide street dogs a chance at a better life.
The ‘professional’ later sent a proper version of the logo… but wanted more money from his client
People couldn’t believe how brazen the designer was being
Ryan was over the moon when he saw just how much strangers on the internet supported him
Some graphic designers went as far as to create a bunch of awesome logos for his business
