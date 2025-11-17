I Take Pictures Of Birds So That People Can See Them Like Never Before (27 Pics)

I photograph birds in a studio, which is set up in nature. My own photographic methods are at the center of my work. A key point when photographing birds is the proximity. I work together with scientists, who study birds and capture them with mist nets. My studio is close to the mist nets out in nature. After the photo shoot, I can easily release the birds simply by opening the studio netting that connects the studio to the camera.

I started photographing the Birds series in 2014 in Finland. The main shooting location has been the ornithological station in a nature reserve in the outer Hankoniemi archipelago. Recently I have also worked in other research stations in Italy, in Lake Baikal region in Russia and in Costa Rica.

More info: sannakannisto.com | Instagram | youtube.com

#1 Upupa Epops

#2 Bombycilla Garrulus

#3 Ochre-Bellied Flycatcher

#4 Chloroceryle Americana

#5 Sense Of Wonder

#6 Sardinian Warbler

#7 Days Of Departure

#8 Freezing Rain

#9 Euphonia Imitates

#10 Carduelis Carduelis

#11 Ficedula Hypoleuca (The European Pied Flycatcher)

#12 Warm Front

#13 Spring Plumage (Eurasian Blue Tit)

#14 Winds Blow South

#15 Cyanocompsa Cyanoides

#16 Sunflower

#17 Sporophila Corvina (The Variable Seedeater)

#18 Gentle Breeze From North-West

#19 Golden-Crowned Spadebill

#20 Sylvia Communis

#21 Motacillla Flava (Yellow Wagtail)

#22 Phoenicurus Phoenicurus

#23 Wood Warbler

#24 Muscicapa Striata

#25 Strong Breeze From North East

#26 Silent Spring

#27 Phylloscopus Collybita

