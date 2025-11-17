I Take Pictures Of Birds So That People Can See Them Like Never Before (27 Pics)

I photograph birds in a studio, which is set up in nature. My own photographic methods are at the center of my work. A key point when photographing birds is the proximity. I work together with scientists, who study birds and capture them with mist nets. My studio is close to the mist nets out in nature. After the photo shoot, I can easily release the birds simply by opening the studio netting that connects the studio to the camera.
I started photographing the Birds series in 2014 in Finland. The main shooting location has been the ornithological station in a nature reserve in the outer Hankoniemi archipelago. Recently I have also worked in other research stations in Italy, in Lake Baikal region in Russia and in Costa Rica.
More info: sannakannisto.com | Instagram | youtube.com
#1 Upupa Epops
#2 Bombycilla Garrulus
#3 Ochre-Bellied Flycatcher
#4 Chloroceryle Americana
#5 Sense Of Wonder
#6 Sardinian Warbler
#7 Days Of Departure
#8 Freezing Rain
#9 Euphonia Imitates
#10 Carduelis Carduelis
#11 Ficedula Hypoleuca (The European Pied Flycatcher)
#12 Warm Front
#13 Spring Plumage (Eurasian Blue Tit)
#14 Winds Blow South
#15 Cyanocompsa Cyanoides
#16 Sunflower
#17 Sporophila Corvina (The Variable Seedeater)
#18 Gentle Breeze From North-West
#19 Golden-Crowned Spadebill
#20 Sylvia Communis
#21 Motacillla Flava (Yellow Wagtail)
#22 Phoenicurus Phoenicurus
#23 Wood Warbler
#24 Muscicapa Striata
#25 Strong Breeze From North East
#26 Silent Spring
#27 Phylloscopus Collybita
Follow Us