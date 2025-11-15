Hey Pandas, What Are Your Tips For Getting Rid Of A Creep, Stalker Or Harasser? (Closed)

Being followed or harassed never is the fault of the victim. This being said, what are your tips for ways to handle such a situation – being involved yourself or as a bystander – to get out safe? Have you ever experienced such a situation? What has helped you? Share your experience and/or advice here to help others and draw more attention to this issue.
#1
I personally have never experienced it. I’ve been falsely accused of doing so in the past, then again, it could be my overall initially serious demeanor and stares that creep people out at times.
Of course, it depends on the scenario. Just as an example, let’s use a city environment.
1. You’re walking around alone around the city. You sense that you’re being followed. Then you suddenly remember that you declined a message request on Instagram from some “Billy Bob Joe Ken Kevin Darren” who had a profile picture that looked like it was made by artificial intelligence. You wonder if it’s him. You think to yourself: “how the heck did he get my location? he must have somehow traced my IP or cell using one of those background info sites..”
Now, what to do? You’re out in the city, not inside a mall or some large arena area. You look behind you at this point and you notice it’s a guy, very well built and certainly above average height, which supposedly may make it easier for him to spot you. Don’t use any sudden movements, but walk in a manner that would confuse him. Take abrupt turns and observe the scenery. Where can you go that wouldn’t make much sense for a well-built tall guy to go in? Ah, you see a female clothing store and walk in.
Uh-oh, he walks in with you. Luckily, it’s a large store. Thus, you’re able to weave your way through the crowd of people and you bump into a store worker. DON’T YELL. You motion them to lean over, and whisper that you think you’re being followed and instead of using your finger to point, you use your phone or some other object that vaguely blocks your hand to point in the general direction of where he is. The worker dispatches another worker who happens to be close to the well-built tall guy, and the worker issues a verbal warning. Luckily, the guy is cooperative and leaves the store.
2. Once you get home, you pop open your laptop. You open up your browser and go to your personal email. You notice something odd. It has 69 messages from two individuals who you do not know. 23 of them are requesting your information, 23 of them are threatening to break into your home if you don’t, and another 23 are requesting inappropriate photos/activities. Now, granted that they directly went into your inbox and somehow the email system DIDN’T recognize it as spam, if you are able, simply set a filter and put them into spam, but figure out how to document the emails and file a report to your local law enforcement. Correct me if I am wrong, but threatening other individual(s) and/or part(ies) can indeed be interpreted as a crime.
3. Considering everything that has happened to you thus far, you have decided to purchase a reliable home security system and carry a small flashlight taser on you wherever you go. Wise decision.
Apologies for the length, I really wanted to go in depth!
#2
If they get close to you, look surprised and wispier “You can see me”. I’ve have used this trick on several occasions and it works every time
#3
If it’s a guy, kick him where it hurts. If it’s a girl, punch her in the chest area. Girls know what I mean. If it’s online, screenshot it and show an adult, they usually help with it.
#4
I will always run into a crowd or a group of people or in front of them, so that way if I get taken when I scream for help the people right there can help me.
#5
act tough. say some rude stuff to them and attack them. Punch them in the nose, the head, or the stomach for a warning. if they still hurt you or those things, yell out for help, and then use some sort of nearby weapon to hurt them (idk a pencil? I always have a pencil in my pocket. A couple months ago I gave someone a permanent scar w/ a nice, deep slice on the arm w/ a pencil.)
AND SHOW NO MERCY YEAH.
#6
This is mainly if you want to fight back. If you’re a woman, carry a heavy purse, if they try to approach you, and there’s no witnesses to help you, threaten them with it, they have no clue what’s in the purse, all they know, you could have a hidden pistol in it, nobody wants to get shot, nobody would risk it. This one is more extreme, but purchase one of those small firearms that look like wallets, pocket things, etc, then, if they try to grab you, you can have something in their face in a few seconds. If you’re looking for a non-lethal solution, pepper spray, or weighted keychain balls. You most likely know what pepper spray is, so I’ll talk about the weighted keychain, it’s a heavy ball, attached to a rope, that you can put on a keychain, when you use it like a whip, or swing it around in a panic, it’ll act like a swingy baton, which should deter your person a decent amount.
#7
Get on the phone, call SOMEONE, anyone will do and have a safe word, a code word that you’re uncomfortable and just talk to them like they’re big and strong, and that you want them to pick you up. talk about anything that gets the public, if you’re a girl, talk like you’re a trap, if you’re a guy, talk about anything, talk about something that will make someone uncomfortable, and find someone and act like you know them, and if they’re a good person, they’ll act like they know you too as they distance you away from that creep
#8
If it´s constant, TELL SOMEONE. Depending on the situation, if you have help and if others are willing to stick up for you, The person who is harrasing you is likely to go away. If things get really bad, you can take legal action. It is important that if someone is harrasing you, to write down all of the events that take place and their dates. Most importantly, don´t think that it is your fault. It is NEVER your fault.
#9
I know some may say kicking them in their private parts but the areas where it REALLY hurts is the weebed parts of the body like under the armpits, inner elbows and back of the knees.
Try pinching and twisting them, it HURTS.
#10
I’ve accepted that I ‘look dodgy’. If I’m walking late at night, I consciously cross the road to avoid making people feel nervous!
I did have a stalker when I was about 20 years old. A Girl I worked with became obsessed with me. I went to the police and they pretty much laughed me out of the station telling me I should take it as a compliment. My workplace was of the opinion that you can’t harass a man. I told my friends about her, one moved in with me in case she turned dangerous. I eventually went to my mum for advice (she is my moral advisor), she told me the only way to get rid of a female stalker is to either shift her focus onto someone else (but that wouldn’t be fair to them), which is very difficult to do, or shatter the illusion they have of you, which is also very difficult to do. It took months, but she eventually learned that I was not what she saw me as.
As for male stalkers, I found a van with some rather unsavoury people inside really helped a friend of mine when she was troubled by a guy. Although in truth, I genuinely don’t know if he ‘got the message’ or ‘disappeared’.
#11
stab them(you can borrow one of my knives)in the head and then hide thier body(hide it in my house)-im kidding don’t kill them, just call da po po
#12
Here are the tips I’ve heard that should help.
1. STAY CALM. No matter what do not panic, call your friend and pretend you can’t see the person. If you are a woman, enter a woman hygiene area and if the person follows you in, speak to a manager. If you are not near any employee’s go up to a bulky looking man and pretend you know him. You can either just hope he goes along with it, or jester ( never point to the person ) to the person and hint to them that they may be following you around. Get them to follow you to a manager, employee, etc and tell them what you believe what is happening. Beware that the person may have a harmful weapon, if that is the case, go into such as a mall, crowded area with guards or police.
2. If you see someone being nervous around a person that may be following THEM around, here are some more tips I’ve heard. Again, stay calm. Let the person that could be stalked on know that you know what to do in the situation. Go up to them, and pretend you know them. they should be happy to talk and if they aren’t, let them know of your suspicions with another jester, like nodding your head towards the person, ( again, DO NOT POINT ) some inconspicuous. Slowly go to somebody who could help, a police officer, a guard, somebody like that. If you are in a park or such, do the same thing, alert the person of your suspicions and contact the police, or anybody you may know that can help. I really hope these tips could help you in the future. Stay Safe!
#13
I’ve done this. Had a stalker. Caught him stalking me, chased him all over town in my car. Pulled up next to him in his car and laughed like a maniac . The chase was only over after he looked terrified.
Yeah never an issue again.
Unrelated:
I was once followed in my car by someone who was drunk and trying to hit on me at a red light. Drove to the police station. He didn’t pull into the lot. I waited and left in a totally different direction.
#14
I would recommend for women… buy a tazer or pepper spray, and always carry it in your bag also never go out at night and have a secerity system, DONt leave keys near windows, doors, ect. Also if you are shopping try to go to a clothing store and put a disguuise on you. I dunno. Men i have nothing because people normally only stalk women
#15
I am a small female 5 foot 2. At the time I was a Correctional Sergeant in an all male close custody facility. My husband worked there as well. We had just gotten off work at 6am and went to Walmart to pick up groceries. We separated as we needed different things. I felt someone behind me in the deserted Walmart when I was in the chip aisle. I turned around and saw a released inmate who had constantly made sexual overtures to me while he was incarcerated. He asked how I was, and I walked away ignoring him. I was in uniform but had no equipment. I hadn’t even brought my cell phone with me. He kept reappearing in the aisles. I went to checkout and he was right behind me and very close. I looked to the other end of the store and saw my husband in produce. He is 6 foot 5 and easy to see. I yelled his name, he looked at me. I yelled that a inmate was following me. He left his cart and immediately came towards me. The released inmate exited the Walmart and disappeared. It was a terrifying situation for me. I knew he was a abductor and rapist and the only person I had seen in Walmart was him and the cashier. I went to work the next night and looked him up. He was on intensive probation 3 hours away and not allowed to leave the area. I called his probation officer and reported what had happened. I was notified two days later he was picked up and was being processed back in prison for violating his parole. I really dont know what might have happened if my husband had not been there. I’ve been followed in my car several times by ex inmates. I have driven to police stations and once to my son in laws work. My state is open carry. I had a gun in my car, but also my 6 month old granddaughter. I pulled up to his work and called him and told him what was going on. He’s a big beefy guy used to play high school football. He came out to my car with his sidearm prominently displayed. He walked to my door and asked which car and I told him. He walked toward the car and it took off. I should explain I live in a rural area that only has 3 deputies on at a time covering a huge county. My only thought was protecting my granddaughter. My son in law followed me home and made sure we were not followed and were safely in the house. Once in the house I was safe. I have 5 very protective dogs and several weapons. I was a victim of being stalked for 3 years by an ex boyfriend ten years before. I knew how quickly things could escalate. Thankfully, I had resources available to me.
#16
If you’re it’s a girl, act disgusting and stupid; some girls really hate that, for a man, kick him where it hurts.
