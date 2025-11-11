This Photographer Will Annoy You And Leave You In Anxious Anticipation

by

For Kinfolk Magazine’s recent Adrenaline Issue, photographer Aaron Tilley and Director Kyle Bean were asked to recreate that awful moment when something terrible is just about to happen.

The project emphasizes the curious relationship between what the mind perceives and how the body reacts. The anticipation causes the body to release adrenaline, even if nothing actually happens, and it is believed that this reaction is closely connected to the fight-or-flight response that was so essential for the survival of our early ancestors.

Take a look below to see what they came up with. The pictures are designed to invoke a sense of anxiety and discomfort as we anticipate the sometimes disastrous event that’s just about to occur. Feeling slightly uncomfortable yet?

More info: Aaron Tilley | Kyle Bean (h/t: Kinfolk Magazinedesignboom)

This Photographer Will Annoy You And Leave You In Anxious Anticipation
This Photographer Will Annoy You And Leave You In Anxious Anticipation
This Photographer Will Annoy You And Leave You In Anxious Anticipation
This Photographer Will Annoy You And Leave You In Anxious Anticipation
This Photographer Will Annoy You And Leave You In Anxious Anticipation
This Photographer Will Annoy You And Leave You In Anxious Anticipation

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
