‘The Last of Us’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From HBO’s 96%-Rated Hit

When The Last of Us arrived on HBO, it didn’t just break the “video game adaptation curse” — it became one of the network’s biggest modern prestige hits. The show turned game fandom into mainstream TV obsession, elevated several actors into a much bigger spotlight, and gave veteran performers another major franchise credential at exactly the right moment in their careers. But as the series grew, so did a different fan question: which cast members appear to have turned the show’s success into the strongest real-world financial payoff?
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
That’s what makes this ranking more interesting than a simple salary list. Some cast members were already wealthy before Cordyceps ever reached television. Others used the show as a springboard into bigger brand value, film roles, and long-term franchise relevance. In other words, this isn’t just about who got paid to survive the apocalypse — it’s about who seems to have built the strongest total financial position around the show’s momentum. Here are the 10 cast members who appear to have profited the most, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. Storm Reid
Storm Reid lands at the bottom of this ranking not because her career lacks momentum, but because she’s still early in the long-compounding stage of building wealth. Her role as Riley was relatively brief, but it was still attached to one of the show’s most talked-about emotional episodes, which gave her a visibility boost that matters far beyond screen time alone.
What helps her range is that she wasn’t starting from zero. Reid was already building a recognizable young-star résumé before joining The Last of Us, and the HBO platform strengthened that trajectory. Her public net worth estimates usually reflect a rising actor’s profile rather than an established fortune, which is why she ranks here — modest by veteran standards, but clearly moving upward.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Storm Reid
|$1.5M – $3M
|
|Shorter time in the franchise, but a prestige HBO appearance added meaningful career value to an already rising profile.
9. Merle Dandridge
Merle Dandridge ranks a bit higher because she brings something unique to the series: crossover value from the games themselves. Playing Marlene in both the original game and the TV adaptation gave her role a credibility and legacy angle that many supporting actors don’t get to enjoy. That kind of continuity matters in franchise economics because it makes the performer part of the intellectual property’s identity.
Her public estimates generally land in the low-million range, which makes sense for a veteran performer with a long working career across television, stage, and voice work. The Last of Us likely didn’t build her wealth from scratch, but it did enhance her franchise stature in a way that should continue paying off through fan culture, voice work, and future casting value.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Merle Dandridge
|$2M – $4M
|
|Game-to-TV continuity gave her a special kind of franchise value that supports a stronger long-tail profile than a typical guest role.
8. Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey sits in the middle-lower tier mostly because, despite being one of the show’s absolute breakout faces, their total public net worth is still catching up to the scale of the fame. Ellie is the kind of role that changes a career completely, but a career-changing role does not always translate into immediate top-tier wealth if the actor is still young and early in their long-term earning arc.
Still, the upside here is enormous. Being the co-lead of The Last of Us instantly raised Ramsey’s market value, expanded mainstream recognition, and made future projects more valuable before they even happen. Their current estimated range may not top the ranking yet, but purely in terms of “career elevation,” very few cast members gained more from this show.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Bella Ramsey
|$2.5M – $5M
|
|One of the clearest “show-to-career-upgrade” stories in the cast, even if total estimated wealth is still in the growth stage.
7. Gabriel Luna
Gabriel Luna ranks above Ramsey because his public financial profile had more time to compound before and during the show’s run. Tommy became a more important figure as the adaptation expanded, and long-term franchise visibility usually increases actor value in a meaningful way — especially when the character’s importance grows between seasons.
Luna’s reported range tends to sit in the low-to-mid single-digit millions, which feels right for an actor with a mix of genre credentials, mainstream TV exposure, and recurring franchise relevance. He benefits from being the kind of performer who can move between premium television, studio genre work, and fan-driven properties without losing value.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Gabriel Luna
|$3M – $5M
|
|Tommy’s increased importance in the adaptation helps support a stronger overall financial profile than a one-season guest role would.
6. Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever ranks surprisingly high for someone tied to the later phase of the series, but the reason is simple: she was already commercially valuable before joining. When an actor with an established film/TV résumé enters a hit prestige franchise at a key character moment, public estimates tend to reflect both the existing career base and the new visibility spike.
That’s why her range often looks stronger than viewers might expect from pure series tenure. The Last of Us did not create Dever’s wealth profile, but it likely added a major new layer to it. She represents the “already bankable, now even more valuable” category, which is often stronger than the “newly discovered” category in total net worth terms.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kaitlyn Dever
|$4M – $7M
|
|Joined with a strong existing career, which gives her a higher baseline than many of the show’s younger breakout names.
5. Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett lands in the upper-middle range because his wealth story is built around prestige momentum. Frank may not be a long-running role, but the episode centered around Bill and Frank became one of the most celebrated hours of television in recent memory, which gave Bartlett another major critical showcase on top of an already respected career.
Prestige momentum matters financially, even if it doesn’t always look flashy. It raises rates, expands casting quality, and increases the performer’s value in serious TV conversations. Bartlett’s public estimate range usually reflects that kind of career — selective, respected, and commercially healthier than people assume when they think only in terms of episode count.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Murray Bartlett
|$4M – $8M
|
|Critical prestige can be financially powerful, and Bartlett’s résumé benefits from multiple highly respected television breakthroughs.
4. Anna Torv
Anna Torv ranks high because she brought a substantial television career into the series before ever playing Tess. That matters because net worth rankings reward preexisting career wealth just as much as they reward a show’s direct impact. In Torv’s case, The Last of Us added one more highly visible prestige credit to an already durable professional history.
Her reported net worth usually falls in the mid-single-digit to low-high-single-digit millions, which fits a veteran actor whose wealth has been built steadily through lead and major supporting work over many years. Tess did not need to last multiple seasons to be valuable — she only needed to matter, and she did.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Anna Torv
|$5M – $8M
|
|A veteran TV star whose financial strength comes from a much broader career base than one emotionally memorable supporting role alone.
3. Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright ranks in the top tier because he represents the classic “prestige actor with decades of compounding wealth” profile. His presence in the series carries weight immediately because audiences already associate him with high-quality film, television, and franchise work. In pure net worth terms, that kind of sustained career usually outranks younger stars still in the growth phase.
The reason he fits so comfortably near the top is that his financial story is stable and diversified. Stage credibility, film prestige, prestige-TV visibility, and franchise work all tend to support stronger public estimates over time. The Last of Us added to that portfolio, but it didn’t have to create it.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jeffrey Wright
|$8M – $12M
|
|His wealth reflects long-term, high-level industry consistency; the show serves as another valuable addition rather than the foundation.
2. Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is the clearest “the show made the next phase much bigger” story among the top names. Yes, he was already famous before Joel. But The Last of Us landed at exactly the right time in his career — after major franchise recognition, but before that recognition fully hardened into superstar-level mainstream centrality. Joel accelerated that transition.
That’s why his public net worth range tends to sit well above most of the cast. He benefits from lead salary, headline visibility, and the rare kind of cross-demographic appeal that increases value everywhere at once: awards buzz, major film roles, campaign work, and a public persona that is now commercially powerful far beyond HBO. In pure “who gained the most from the show at the exact right time?” terms, he has a strong case for No. 1 — but one castmate still edges him in total reported wealth.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Pedro Pascal
|$10M – $18M
|
|Joel helped push Pascal into another tier of commercial and cultural visibility, making him one of the show’s biggest overall winners.
1. Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman ranks No. 1 not because Bill had the most screen time, but because Offerman entered the show with the strongest publicly reported total wealth base among the main and guest cast most associated with its success. His net worth is powered by a long entertainment career, voice work, woodworking/media branding, books, stand-up/live appearances, and years of mainstream recognition that predate the apocalypse by a lot.
What The Last of Us did for Offerman was not “make him rich.” It gave him one of the most acclaimed single-episode showcases of his career and attached his name to another prestige milestone. In a ranking based on total public estimates, that matters because he was already financially ahead of most of the ensemble before the show arrived — and the show only strengthened the value of his broader brand.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Nick Offerman
|$20M – $30M
|
|Already wealthy before the series, Offerman tops the list because his public net worth base is stronger than the rest of the cast’s overall reported ranges.
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