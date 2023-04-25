Before The Last of Us Nick Offerman Played A Gay Man In Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Nick Offerman‘s portrayal of the character Bill, a paranoid survivalist in HBO’s TV series adaptation of The Last of Us, based on the popular video game franchise, is undoubtedly one of the standout performances in his career. Offerman deftly embodies the complexities of Bill, striking a perfect balance between his tough exterior and vulnerable side. Despite appearing in just a single episode, Offerman’s performance has left an indelible mark, making it one of the most memorable moments in television history.
What makes Offerman’s performance even more remarkable is that, as a straight actor in real life, he has earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of a gay man. His seamless and convincing portrayal has led some fans to question if he is gay, highlighting the ongoing debate about whether queer roles should be exclusively reserved for queer actors. Interestingly, The Last of Us wasn’t Offerman’s first time playing a gay character, as he also made a notable impact playing a gay man in the TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Nick Offerman’s Gay Role As Holt’s Ex In Brooklyn Nine-Nine Was A Memorable One
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the popular procedural TV sitcom, was beloved for its commitment to a diverse representation among many other things. Nick Offerman, was a part of the hit TV show from its inception. Known for his voice work, Offerman lent his talents to the show’s end credits, voicing the word “Fremulon” heard at the conclusion of each episode.
However, it wasn’t until Season 3, Episode 8, titled “Ava,” that Offerman made his first on-screen appearance in a guest role as Frederick, Captain Holt’s (Andre Braugher) ex-boyfriend. This marked Offerman’s portrayal of a gay character for the first time. While the plotline of “Ava” didn’t allow for romantic chemistry between Frederick and Holt, as the former held onto a grudge, Offerman’s deadpan performance mirrored Braughers’ and ultimately contributed to making “Ava” one of the show’s best episodes.
Nick Offerman Is An Advocate For Queer Representation
While Nick Offerman identifies as a straight man in real life, he eagerly anticipated his first gay role in his career, as it was one of the items on his bucket list. He has been a vocal advocate for queer representation, emphasizing the importance of media “representing the unrepresented.” Interestingly, his wife, Megan Mullally, shares the same views and convinced him to accept the role of Bill in The Last of Us, as the original actor, Con O’Neill (Our Flag Means Death) had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts.
Although Offerman is renowned for his comedic talents, he takes his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community seriously. In fact, he once shared during an interview with LogoTV that he thoroughly scrutinizes scripts for homophobic or racist jokes before accepting them. It is clear that Nick Offerman is passionate about promoting LGBTQ+ representation.
