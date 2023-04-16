Everything We Know About The Last Of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2 is in the works and this comes as no surprise given the show’s massive premiere on January 15, 2023. The first season of the series possibly marked the beginning of a long-term reign for the post-apocalyptic franchise based on Naughty Dog’s 2013 action-adventure game. Upon its release, The Last of Us Season 1 pulled 4.7 million viewers on its first night to become HBO’s second-largest debut since 2010.
Though a second season has been guaranteed for the high-profile drama series, its characters and premise are yet to be fully fleshed out. Nonetheless, it’s a no-brainer Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey would return as Joel and Ellie. While it is hard to beat the positive critical response to The Last of Us Season 1, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann aim to break new ground with the upcoming second outing.
Will The Last Of Us Season 2 Follow The Second Game?
The Last of Us Season 1 was based on The Last of US, a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog, LLC. So it makes sense for its second season to be based on the second game, The Last of Us Part II, which was released in 2020. It has been confirmed that this would be the case, The Last of US Season 2 will be based on Naughty Dog’s 2020 game.
What Will TLOU Season 2 Be About?
The premise for the second season of the series hasn’t been officially mapped out but it is expected that it would faithfully follow the events of the second game. If that’s the case, then The Last of Us Season 2 would dive deeper into Ellie’s relationship with Joel. She would learn the truth about Joel regarding the Fireflies’ attempt to find a cure for the Cordyceps fungus pandemic. This would put a strain on their relationship.
The events of the second game will likely span into a third season for the show. This makes it hard to tell exactly what to expect from The Last of Us Season 2. However, the season will introduce more characters, including Abby Anderson, the daughter of the Firefly surgeon Joe killed and she will be seeking to avenge him.
What Characters Will Return For TLOU Season 2?
The Last of Us Season 1 had two main cast and characters; Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. They will both return for The Last of Us Season 2 and will be joined by another actor for the Abby Anderson role. The role is yet to be officially cast but Australian actress Shannon Berry seems to be a fan favorite. Berry is best known for portraying Dot Campbell, a rugged Texan girl in The Wilds, an adventure-drama series. Gabriel Luna is expected to return as Tommy alongside Rutina Wesley who plays his wife Maria in the first season. Among other guest roles, fans can expect Dina, Ellie’s girlfriend, and Jesse, Dina’s ex-boyfriend.
When Will The Last Of Us Season 2 Release?
There is no official date for release yet and it will take a while before TLoU season two arrives. The first season began filming in July 2021 and it took a year and a half before it premiered in January 2023. The 2nd season is projected to begin filming towards the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. If it stays in the pipeline as long as the first, then the earliest release date would be in late 2024 or early 2025.
