French Photographer Réhahn Has Met 49 Out Of The 54 Tribes Of Vietnam

Renowned french photographer Réhahn has spent 7 years researching the 54 ethnic groups of Vietnam. Some of these groups have as little as 300 members while others have up to one million. The artist has already found 49 of them and has opened a free museum with all the traditional costumes in Hoi An (Central Vietnam).
More info: rehahnphotographer.com
#1 Ly Ca Su, 91 Years Old, From The La Hu
#2 The O Du Ethnic Group (Smallest Group, 376 People)
#3 The Brau Ethnic Group (397 People Only In Vietnam)
#4 The Pink Ha Nhi
#5 The Black Ha Nhi
#6 The Ede Ethnic Group
#7 The Xo Dang Ethnic Group
#8 The Chu Ru Ethnic Group
#9 The Pa Then Ethnic Group
#10 The Ta Oi Ethnic Group
#11 An Phuoc, From The Cham Ethnic Group
#12 The Dao Ethnic Group
#13 The Cao Lan Ethnic Group
#14 The Kho Mu Ethnic Group
#15 The Si La (5th Smallest Group, 840 People)
#16 The Ma Ethnic Group
#17 The Hre Ethnic Group
#18 One Of The 5 Rooms At The Precious Heritage Museum
