50 Times Human Genetics Led To Some Unique Body Characteristics

Human DNA is programmed to be unique. Our bodies contain about 20,000–25,000 genes responsible for giving you brown hair instead of red or a small forehead instead of a big one. They define your height or lactose tolerance, your risk of heart disease, and how fast you can run.
Even though we are all special, some of us are born with even more genetic diversity. Multiple-color eyes, unique birthmarks, albinism, and vitiligo are to name a few.
To celebrate these differences, the Bored Panda team has collected pictures of people with these (and other) unique features. They remind us to avoid judgment and accept everyone with their own beautifully distinctive qualities.
#1 A Native Group Of People Living On The Soloman Islands Northeast Of Australia Called Melanesians Is Famous For Their Beautiful Dark Skin And Naturally Blonde Hair
Image source: scitechdaily.com
#2 I Have Vitiligo And Heterochromia
Image source: brysizzlle
#3 Child With Waardenburg Syndrome
Image source: Mandem Faray
#4 I Think I Get New Freckles Every Day
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Vitiligo Appreciation Post. Took Me 28 Years To Realize That I’m Blessed
Image source: Paperhank
#6 My Brother Was Born With Brown Eyes And A Slice Of Blue
Image source: ThankfulWonderful
#7 “Uncombable Hair Syndrome” Is A Rare And Harmless Condition That Disappears Around Puberty
Image source: uncombable_locks
#8 This Kid Was Born With Natural White Frontal Hairs, Blue Eyes And A Lightning-Like Mark Across His Face
Image source: VAMSI_BEUNO
#9 Embrace What You Got. At 40 Years Of Age I Was Diagnosed With Vitiligo. Never Be Ashamed Or Embarrassed (I Know Easier Said Than Done)
I believe I got it because I can handle the stares and questions. Just remember if you’re having trouble dealing with it, you’re not alone.
Image source: ludwig_agina
#10 Humans Have Relics Of Growth As A Fetus, Representing Cell Division And Trails. They Are Invisible Under Normal Conditions But Can Become Apparent On The Skin Due To “Genetic Mosaicism”
Image source: biomedcentral.com
#11 Girl In The Philippines Has A Genetic Mutation Of Blue Eyes
Image source: Nico Adam
#12 Heterochromia And Mirrored Makeup
Image source: ImightBeAnnoying
#13 My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands
Image source: dxsubomni
#14 Here Are My Marfan’s Syndrome Hands
Image source: heyredditone
#15 My Vitiligo Eyebrows
Image source: loquaciouslucie
#16 A Teenager From India Has A Rare Condition Called “Werewolf Syndrome”, Or Also Known As Hypertrichosis
Image source: lalitpatidar520
#17 I Have A Permanently-Dilated Eye
Image source: BreadfruitNo74
#18 I Can Grip Things Backwards
Image source: SentientPotato42
#19 My Boyfriend’s Beard Hair Grows In Like A Hurricane Pattern
Image source: LessFish777
#20 Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Image source: sarageurts
#21 Started As A Sudden Bald Patch In My Beard, Grew Back Ghost White. Used To Hate It But Now I Love It
Image source: t-ryansaurus-rex
#22 Anisocoria Is Unequal Pupils, If Suddenly Developed It Can Indicate Brain Pressure From Stroke, TBI, Or Other Serious Conditions (I’m Fine, Happened Sunday)
Image source: Dragongal7
#23 My 8-Month-Old’s Hair Is Always In A Perfect Swirl That Reminds Me Of A Van Gogh Painting
Image source: cwhite0729
#24 I Have Always Had The Ability To Bend My Legs Backwards – So Easily, In Fact, That I Sometimes Do It Without Noticing. Most People Seem To Find It Alarming
Image source: surrealhamper
#25 Elf Ears
Image source: reddit.com
#26 I Cannot Bend Any Of My Fingers So There Have Never Been Any Wrinkles
Image source: gxace
#27 Persistent Pupillary Membrane Also Known As “Double Pupil”
Image source: Dslade
#28 I Can Lift My Ring Finger
Image source: Not_Your_Daddy7
#29 I Give You 5 Fingers
Image source: MyLeftHand
#30 I’ve Had My “White Streak” Since I Was Born. Apparently Mine Is Genetic. My Great-Grandfather Was Also Missing Pigment In His Hair And Other Random Spots Down The Left Side Of His Body
Image source: jamiekeim
#31 My Brother Has A Condition Where His Iris Leaks Into His Pupil (Doesn’t Effect His Vision)
Image source: H0dg13b0y
#32 Raynaud’s Phenomenon On My Hand This Morning
Image source: bifishologist
#33 The Sign Of A Compulsive Liar
Image source: human_taxidermy
#34 I Just Found Out That My Chunk Of Gray Hair Is Called “Mallen Streak”, Or Also Known As Poliosis
Image source: GumorningSunshine
#35 This Photograph Showcases Ella Harper. Harper Suffered From A Highly Uncommon Medical Condition Called Congenital Genu Recurvatum, Which Caused Her Knees To Bend In The Opposite Direction
Image source: wikipedia.org
#36 My Skin Is Translucent
Image source: KaleidoscopeWild9670
#37 The Way My Skin Tries To Re-Pigment In The Summer (All Of The Little Dots Are New Pigment)
Image source: inkyedges
#38 I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed
Image source: BennyWithoutJets
#39 Anybody Else Webbed?
Image source: JoannaJoestar16
#40 My Daughter Was Born With Hobbit Feet
Image source: dodgethismofo
#41 My Vitiligo
Image source: harrisonlereed
#42 I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face
Image source: SanSaniBoy
#43 I Have A Genetic Condition Called Marfan Syndrome
Image source: Fonfon_tain
#44 My Fingers Can Point 180° Opposite Each Other
Image source: Quajeraz
#45 A Little Bit Double-Jointed
Image source: Rainydayroobear
#46 This Is My Tongue. I Have A Condition Called “Fissured Tongue”. It Doesn’t Hurt, But Just Looks Weird
Image source: stupidsimpson, enemyn1
#47 My Lashes Started Turning White On My Left Eye And The Skin Got Brighter Too. Pretty Sure It’s Poliosis
Image source: Status6
#48 The Size Of My Hand Versus My Friend’s Hand
Image source: aint_no_wifey
#49 I Have A Coloboma Of The Iris
Image source: imgur.com
#50 Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Knee Hyperextension
Image source: sarahlouiseflorence
