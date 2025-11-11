Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son

by

We got our girl Nora, an English Pointer, from a rescue shelter seven years ago prior to having kids. Despite having come from an abusive situation her sweet and gentle nature shone through and we knew with certainty she would be a wonderful family dog when the time came. She absolutely did not disappoint!

We now have three kids, three rescue dogs, and three rescue cats and Nora gets along famously with all of them, particularly our youngest son, eight-month-old Archie.

Nora and Archie have such a strong bond that I recently began photographing their daily exploits, notably their supervised communal naps, and posting them to my Instagram account to show what amazing pets most rescue animals are and to encourage others to consider giving them a chance at love, too.

More info: Instagram

Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son
Our Rescue Puppy Is The Best Sleeping Buddy To Our 8-Month-Old Son

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Fusion Of Colors In Leonid Afremov’s Nostalgic Oil Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
the last of us
Everything We Know About The Last Of Us Season 2
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2023
Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P in Squid Game season 2.
‘Squid Game’ Director Impressed With K-Pop Star’s Performance on Season 2
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2024
4YO Out Of Control After Joining Nursery, Desperate Mom Asks For Advice On Uncontrollable Son
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
llustrator Repaints Disney Princesses In Her Unique Style
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Are We Ever Going To See a Mountain Monsters Season 6?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.