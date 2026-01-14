“Women Are Getting Bigger”: Elle Fanning Height Stuns After Towering Over Stars At Golden Globes

When the carpets were rolled out for the 2026 Golden Globes, nobody expected Elle Fanning‘s height to be a hot topic of discussion.
Fans online sparked wild theories after seeing a viral clip of the actress towering over other stars.
Many were stunned to see her standing head-and-shoulders above other celebrities at the award show on January 11.
During the glamorous awards ceremony on Sunday, several moments stole the spotlight and left viewers in disbelief.
But it was Elle Fanning’s towering presence beside her other stars that made fans stop scrolling online.
Nominated for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture for her performance in Sentimental Value, Elle was dressed in a silver Gucci dress, paired with a Cartier High Jewelry necklace.
The 27-year-old star appeared visibly taller than others in one viral video.
“Women are getting bigger,” one commented, while another wrote, “Pretty sure she’s wearing heels.”
“Plenty of food and high heels can do that,” one said.
Another wrote, “High heels does a lot for height.”
“Omg I had no idea she is tall! I thought she was like 5’4”,” another said, possibly assuming because Elle’s sister Dakota Fanning is reportedly 5’4”.
Others complimented Elle’s appearance, claiming she looked healthier than other stars who are hooked on the trendy weight-loss medications of today.
“I’d rather this than the Oz*mpic skeletal look,” one said,
Another wrote, “She’s literally skinny??”
Netizens were ecstatic to see a picture of the actress posing next to her boyfriend, Gus Wenner
While many marveled at Elle’s seemingly staggering height, it turns out the actress is only 5’9”.
Fans praised her when she posed next to her boyfriend Gus Wenner and towered over the magazine executive.
“Short guy + tall girl couples are so hot,” one said, while another quipped, “This makes me want a short king.”
Another chimed in, saying, “A man who is comfortable enough with himself to handle a tall goddess.”
“Elle Fanning found safe from relating to the ‘he didn’t like it when I wore high heels’ lyric,” another said, referring to the song Begin Again by Taylor Swift.
Image credits: rhennsy
Elle and the Rolling Stone CEO have been dating since late 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes.
She has shared candid moments of her relationship on social media and recently said their future “looks bright.”
“He’s the best,” she told Who What Wear in an interview published this week.
The couple has been shuttling between New York, where Gus lives, and LA, where Elle lives in a rental home.
“We want to be a part of each other’s lives and share these fun times and experiences together. … Why hide? The future looks bright,” she added about sharing pictures of him on Instagram.
The actress said she pictures having children in the future someday.
“I definitely do want kids. I’ve always wanted kids. I’ve known that since I was little,” she added.
Ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes, Elle shared an Instagram post expressing gratitude for being nominated and sharing the category with Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Amy Madigan (Weapons), and her Sentimental Value co-star Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.
The award was ultimately taken home by Teyana Taylor.
“️Thank you, Golden Globes, for your nomination this morning! I am deeply moved and filled with gratitude to be recognized in a category with actresses I love and admire,” she said.
“Filming ‘Sentimental Value’ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will live in my heart forever,” she added.
“Men are getting smaller,” one commented on the video where Elle Fanning seemed to tower over others
