I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

I created artworks with various mediums this year, ranging from acrylics, watercolors, oil paints, oil pastels, and soft pastels. I also experimented with powdered bronze pigments, genuine gold watercolors, metallic oil sticks, some of the world’s best and finest pastels, and more. A few of these artworks received awards and have been displayed in venues such as the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, a digital exhibit at Times Square in New York, The Oculus at the World Trade Center in New York, the Czong Museum in Korea, and the Shockboxx Gallery in California, to name a few. Many artworks did not make it to this list as they are under contract.

I mostly work with digital art these days (not AI but handmade digital illustrations). Every day, I create roughly 1-10 illustrations; however, they are under contract. The number in the caption is an estimated count of artworks made, including traditional and digital artworks. This list only contains traditional artworks that I made in my free time.

More of my works can be found on my website down below!

More info: prachetabanerjee.com

Oil Paints on Canvas Panel, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Acrylics on Wood, Miniature Painting, 5 x 7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Soft Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Soft Pastel Portrait – Preview

Acrylics on Canvas, Blacklight Painting, 7.9 x 9.8 inches

Acrylics and Powdered Bronze on 300GSM Paper, Sketchbook Sneak Peek, 6.5 X 8.5 Inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Oil Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Watercolors on 440GSM Paper, 16.5 in x 23.4 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Soft Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Oil Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Patrick Penrose
