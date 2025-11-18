Hey Pandas, Am I Making A Mistake By Leaving My Polyamorous Partner?

Moderator’s note:
I (30F) am currently dating a man (39M) who practices polyamory. What drew me to him was his honesty. When we met, he told me that he would like to get to know me better, but I should also know that he is in a polyamorous relationship with four other women. I was surprised, but I appreciated his honesty. I told him I’d consider it if he first acquired the consent of his partners, since I’m against cheating. He agreed, and with the permission of his partners, we started dating.
It has only been a year, and he has been so amazing
He is loving and attentive, and shares his time equally with all his partners. He has been open and speaks about them with great respect. They have been accepting of me, too.
The problem is that I am a monogamist at heart
I know that he has no intention of leaving them, and nor do I want him to, because he loves them, and they love him too. I have no intention of breaking up relationships.
I also know that he will eventually date new women.
My problem is that it hurts to see him with his partners
I really don’t know how the other women cope in this type of relationship, as they have been with him for years. I do love him, but I don’t think I am secure enough with myself to continue.
Would I be making a mistake if I left him, given that he has been so honest and was upfront from the beginning?
