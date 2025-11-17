I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

by

I’m an elopement photographer living in the alps, and I help couples get married in a way that connects, inspires, and feels true to them.

Back in 2018, as somewhat introverted, mountain-loving people, my husband and I discovered that planning a big wedding was more stressful than exciting. Our wedding was a blur. The day was planned primarily around what everyone else told us we should do, instead of celebrating in a way that actually reflected who we were.

Shortly after our wedding experience, it dawned on me that other couples like us were out there. Couples who wanted to get married in a meaningful, stress-free way, and loved being outside. That’s when I jumped into the elopement and adventure wedding space.

More info: madeinthemountainsphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#2

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#3

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#4 Micro Wedding With Family At The Oeschinensee, Switzerland

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#5 Rainy October Elopement Surrounded By Waterfalls And Galciers

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#6

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#7

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#8

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#9

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#10

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#11

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#12

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#13 Mountain Top Elopement On The Summer Solstice

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#14

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#15

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#16 Post-Ceremony Row Boat Ride In Appenzell, Switzerland

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#17

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#18

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#19 Wedding Stargazing At 3 Am

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#20 First Dance In An Alpine Meadow

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#21 Rainy Alpine Lake Ceremony In The Swiss Alps

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#22 Reading Letters From Friends And Family After The Sun Goes Down

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#23

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#24 Moody, October Elopement In St. Moritz

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#25 Basking In The Warm Sunshine On A Snowy, January Day In The Austrian Alps

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#26

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#27

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#28

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#29

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#30

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#31

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#32

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#33

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#34

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#35 First Look At The St. Moritzersee

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#36 Enjoying The Mountain Views After A Sunrise Ceremony

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#37

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#38

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#39

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#40 Epic Reflections Of 4,000 Meter Peaks In A Small Alpine Lake

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#41

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#42

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#43 Pre-Ceremony Adventure In Berchtesgaden, Germany

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#44

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#45

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#46

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#47

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#48

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#49

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#50

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#51

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#52 Celebratory Champagne Pop

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#53

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

#54

I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People React To ‘Antiwork’ Going Under After One Mod’s Awkward Interview With Fox News
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Recreate My Favorite Scenes From The Simpsons With Embroidery (64 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Gemstone Jewelry, Handmade With Love
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Here Are 8 Comics That Show Conversations That I Would Have With My Dog
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Witcher
Why Henry Cavill Would Cry all Day on the Set of The Witcher
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2022
Family Spends Hours Looking For Grandma‘s Lost Dentures Only To Find Them In Their Dog’s Mouth
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.