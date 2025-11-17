I Continue To Help Couples Ditch The Big Wedding And Elope In The Places That Make Them Feel Alive (30 New Pics)

I’m an elopement photographer living in the alps, and I help couples get married in a way that connects, inspires, and feels true to them.
Back in 2018, as somewhat introverted, mountain-loving people, my husband and I discovered that planning a big wedding was more stressful than exciting. Our wedding was a blur. The day was planned primarily around what everyone else told us we should do, instead of celebrating in a way that actually reflected who we were.
Shortly after our wedding experience, it dawned on me that other couples like us were out there. Couples who wanted to get married in a meaningful, stress-free way, and loved being outside. That’s when I jumped into the elopement and adventure wedding space.
More info: madeinthemountainsphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
#1
#2
#3
#4 Micro Wedding With Family At The Oeschinensee, Switzerland
#5 Rainy October Elopement Surrounded By Waterfalls And Galciers
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13 Mountain Top Elopement On The Summer Solstice
#14
#15
#16 Post-Ceremony Row Boat Ride In Appenzell, Switzerland
#17
#18
#19 Wedding Stargazing At 3 Am
#20 First Dance In An Alpine Meadow
#21 Rainy Alpine Lake Ceremony In The Swiss Alps
#22 Reading Letters From Friends And Family After The Sun Goes Down
#23
#24 Moody, October Elopement In St. Moritz
#25 Basking In The Warm Sunshine On A Snowy, January Day In The Austrian Alps
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35 First Look At The St. Moritzersee
#36 Enjoying The Mountain Views After A Sunrise Ceremony
#37
#38
#39
#40 Epic Reflections Of 4,000 Meter Peaks In A Small Alpine Lake
#41
#42
#43 Pre-Ceremony Adventure In Berchtesgaden, Germany
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52 Celebratory Champagne Pop
#53
#54
Follow Us