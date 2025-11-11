My Day With Leo: Guy Replaces People’s Heads With Leo DiCaprio

The MyDayWithLeo Tumblr follows the strange, fun adventures of social media artist Joel Strong as he meets people throughout New York and covers their faces with cut-outs of Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars from 90s teen magazines.
After its origins with pictures of Leo in his teen years, the project has expanded to include other stars past and present. Strong has even taken to creating his celebrity headshots together with ladies that he takes out on Tinder dates.
More info: Tumblr | mydaywithleo.com (h/t: thisisnthappiness)
