Casting The New Characters For The Last Of Us Season 2

After the successful season 1, The Last of Us season 2 is currently in the works with the casting of new characters underway. Season 2’s story will be based on The Last of Us Part II, a game released in 2020. The story takes place years after the ending of the first season with a new character, Abby, introduced as an antagonist who wants to take revenge on Joel, who killed her father in Season 2.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who played Joel and Ellie, respectively, in The Last of Us season 1, are set to return to their critically acclaimed roles. Along with the return of some old characters, many new characters will appear in the show. As shown in the game, these new characters will play major roles in season 2, but the cast hasn’t been confirmed by the officials of the show; however, here are several actors who will fit the roles of these characters.
Abby – Shannon Berry
Abby is going to be the main antagonist in The Last of Us season 2 and plans on avenging her father, who was killed by Joel. Her father was the Firefly doctor who was about to operate on Ellie to find the cure for the outbreak. However, this process would have led to Ellie’s death, which enraged Joel, who ends up killing the entire medical team, including Abby’s father. The Last of Us season 2 is expected to show several conflicts between Abby and Ellie.
Even though it is not yet confirmed who will play the role of Abby in The Last of Us season 2, Shannon Berry is the fan favorite choice. Berry is known for playing Dot in The Wilds, which is a show about kids who are trying to survive on an island. Berry also bears a striking resemblance to Abby, which makes her a great fit for this role.
Dina – Paolina van Kleef
In The Last of Us Part II, Dina is shown as Ellie’s girlfriend, and is one character fans of the game are excited to meet in Season 2. Although the character did not make an official appearance in The Last of Us Season 1, the girl who was caught staring at Ellie in The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 6, “Kin,” is believed by fans to be Dina. The role was played by Paolina van Kleef, and if the character was indeed Dina, then there’s a possibility that Paolina van Kleef will return as Dina in The Last of Us Season 2. However, should the role be recast with a more recognized actor, Anna Cathcart is a fan favorite to take up the role.
Jesse – Ross Butler
Not much is known about Jesse beyond the fact that he is Dina’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child. Ross Butler, who has proven capable of handling emotionally complex roles with stints in shows like 13 Reasons Why, is one of the best actors to play this role. Beyond 13 Reasons Why, Butler has been a part of many exceptional TV shows and movies, and would be able to handle the demands that come with being a hit show.
Owen – Noah Centineo
Owen is known to be the supporting antagonist in Ellie’s story and was an ex-boyfriend of Abby in The Last of Us Part II. Though Owen would later begin a relationship with Mel, he was still a part of the revenge plan. Noah Centineo who be a perfect fit for Owen. The actor has been a part of many major shows, including The Recruit. What’s more Centineo is around the perfect age to play Owen.
Mel – Sophia Lillis
In The Last of Us Part II, Mel forms a relationship with Owen and gets pregnant while fighting alongside Abby. Sophia Lillis seems like a perfect match for this role because of her age and experience. She is known for playing important characters in the IT franchise, Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This, and the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Lev – Ian Alexander
Lev is a friend of Abby who will also be seen helping her throughout the journey. Ian Alexander is a strong candidate to become a part of the new cast in Season 2 as they already played Lev in the game, The Last of Us Part II. According to the Insider, Ian Alexander also wishes to be a part of the show as they stated, “My fingers are crossed that I get to reprise my role as Lev.” The Last of Us has brought back several characters from the game in different roles on the TV show, including Joel and Ellie’s actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. However, Merle Dandridge who played Marlene in the game reprised her role on the TV show. As such, it would not be out of place for Alexander to reprise their role too.
Yara – Victoria Grace
Yara is the sister of Lev and also a very important character in The Last of Us Part II. Originally, this character was played by Victoria Grace in the game; as such, fans are hoping that she will be the face of this role again. Grace has previously stated that it “would be a dream come true” to reprise her character in The Last of Us Season 2, revealing he is just as hopeful as the fans.
Nora Harris – Chelsea Tavares
Nora will be another ally of Abby in The Last of Us season 2, who will be seen helping her throughout her revenge plan. In the game, this character was voiced and mo-capped by Chelsea Tavares; as a result, she is a strong candidate to take on the role in the second season. Chelsea Tavares is an American actress who’s best known for her roles in Unfabulous, Just Jordan, and All American.
