Who Is Abby Anderson in The Last of Us?

Season 1 of The Last Of Us did not officially introduce Abby Anderson, but season 2 will feature her as the primary character. For its plot, the HBO series tends to follow its video game roots. The Last Of Us season 1 followed the footsteps of its videogame, and the second part of the adaptation will likely do the same. The series was widely acclaimed immediately after its release with both video game fans and the general public enjoying it equally.
With Season 2 set to follow The Last of Us: Part II closely, video game players have an idea about what’s coming, but casual viewers have no idea who Abby Anderson is or what to expect. So how exactly is she connected to the main protagonist Joel and his surrogate daughter Ellie? Learn more about the divisive and compelling character below:
How Is Abby Connected to Joel & Ellie?
Abby Anderson is a complex character that is introduced as an antagonist but later revealed to have a depth of nuance. The video game allows users to play half of the game as Ellie and the other half as Abby. That’s why the similarity between these violent and vengeful young women is no secret. TLOU Part II introduces Abby and immediately sets her on a collision course with Joel and Ellie. In the video games, Abby Anderson has a vengeful vendetta against Joel after he kills her father when saving Ellie from the hospital, as seen in the Season 1 finale. Eventually, the duo will learn that Abby is not the typical foe they’d come across already.
Abby Adds Nuance to the Hero-Villain Dynamic
The video games introduce Abby Anderson as a violent villain determined to get revenge for her father’s death. However, by allowing gamers play as Abby, she is seen as more than a mindless villain. Players are introduced to her friends, found family, and motivations. Players also get to witness her complicated relationship with Ellie from both sides. The video game explores how similar Abby and Ellie are, presenting them as both headstrong, determined, stubborn, and loyal. This points to the fact that the determinant between a hero or villain is simply the person whose story you are most familiar with.
With the introduction of Abby Anderson in the The Last of Us Season 2, the creators can introduce a more complex depth to its villains and heroes. Abby Anderson is a strong character, and would that fans are looking forward to. It would be exciting to see how creators bring this layered but violent character to life in The Last Of Us season 2.
