30 Teachers Share What Screams “I Have Unlimited Screen Time” In Students

School’s back, and so are the problems in the classroom. In an attempt to learn more about them, a person who goes online by the nickname Itwasobviouslyburke made a post on the subreddit r/AskTeachers that read, “What screams ‘I have unlimited screen time’ in students?” And she got plenty of replies. While nobody is denying that electronic devices can enhance learning, here are some of the red flags that educators believe suggest children should take it down a notch.
#1
High school teacher here.
They think that they know so much more about technology and computers than adults. Really they just know more about c***py social media apps and some about web use. They have no clue how to save a file to a specific location, or use a simple spreadsheet.
#2
“My hand hurts.” Trying to write one paragraph or cut a square with scissors.
Can not think creatively. Says inappropriate things like ‘skibbidi toilet’ ‘what the..’ and ‘yes daddy’
These are 2nd graders. .
#3
I noticed a change in my little cousin (5 yo) when he changed day cares- suddenly he’d be GLUED to the TV, to the point he’d get upset if you cut it off- before, it was background noise that he’d look at occasionally when things got quiet.
His mom noticed the issue too, and investigated his new day care some- turns out they’d just plop the kids in front the TV and leave them be for most of the day. Thankfully, swapping him to a more responsible day care changed this new habit pretty quick… sharing bc I want people to realize how much it ACTUALLY affects young kids to not have an adult help them in regulating this stuff.
#4
Parroting video phrases(especially ones that are above their maturity level) and telling me they are bored within seconds of downtime. The kids don’t know what to do with themselves without an iPad.
#5
Sleeping all the time because they were up all night gaming or scrolling. (Mine aren’t old enough to work).
#6
When they act like their entire life is a YouTube reaction video.
#7
The ones that talk constantly. They watch these streamers/reaction videos/whatever in which the narrator never stops talking. They don’t know how to hold a conversation, sit and listen, or even try to mentally process something before opening their mouth.
#8
I’m a preschool teacher. I’ve had young children say something like “like and subscribe” at the end of interactions, because they think it’s something you say when saying bye.
I’ve also had literal infants who know how to open apps, and know which one is YouTube- before they can walk.
Also, babies who have a strong selfie game. If you turn the camera on the tablet, they instantly stop crying and start cheesing.
#9
“I don’t like coloring/playing with toys” being bored while I read them a book or put on an educational video.
#10
Middle school…some are so addicted to staring at a screen they look at you like you did horrible violence to them when you flip the laptop closed. You’ve told them to close it nicely and they just CANNOT detach from the screen, so you walk over and close it and they lose it! They acted like they were one click away from saving the world. I am not exaggerating that they are mentally deranged.
#11
Screaming and punching tables every time they’re asked to do work pencil-and-paper instead of on a computer or even merely to just put a computer away. Yes, I have a student who’s really like this. And yes, they are too old for tantrums. They’re 11.
#12
Seeing innuendo in EVERYTHING at age 7. being obsessed with calling people “beta” or “sigma” also at age 7. reacting to educational ipad programs like they’re fortnite (screaming when they get a question wrong on i-ready, etc).
#13
Watch how they act when their access to computers/phones/iPads is cut off. We had a major internet outage. No signal and no Wi-Fi. The kids with decent parents groaned, pouted for a minute and found something else to do. The kids with unlimited screen time had a complete meltdown for hours. Teenagers screaming, literal tears, tantrums and complete regression to toddler behavior.
#14
When I ask the kids what they did over the weekend and all they can tell me is they played video games. All they talk about is video games. All they write about is video games. They have no interests besides video games. It infuriates me.
#15
I teach kindergarten, and I’ve noticed the ones who are addicted to screens get insanely territorial over any tech device, but especially touch screen ones like iPads. I literally had to put away the iPads this year and just not use them because there were kids who would scream and throw tantrums as you wrestled the iPad away from them because they just would. not. stop. playing. Nothing worked, not setting timers, not having a buddy use it with them(then they would just fight over it), not any sort of behavioral intervention– they just wanted the iPad all to themselves and would fight tooth and nail to keep it, even going so far as to try to destroy them rather than willingly give them up. It was extreme, sad, and a pain in the a*s, so they’ve been locked in the iPad cart for probably 6 months now. 🤷♀️.
#16
Yesterday we had a water day at my school in the afternoon.
They had these huge inflatables but they were all wet rides like a bouncy house with water, a giant water slide, etc.
They also had lots of water related games. If I was a kid, I would have played without stopping.
Several of our students were simply not able to play. They whined about being bored and wanted to go inside even begging me to leave my station and take them inside. “Ms. Ride this is boring. Can you take us inside to your room.”
Finally they found a platform on the field and sat there on their phones for most of the 3 hours.
Not being able to engage in or enjoy non screen activities screams “I have unlimited screen time.”.
#17
I teach 5th grade. First of all, having little to no good/close friends, because they don’t ever hang out with anyone outside of school because they just want to be on a screen the whole time. Second, sleeping in class often because they were up all night on their screens…and usually when I call home about it, the parent says they have a strict “no screens after 8/9 PM” rule, but the problem is they don’t enforce it/check that it is being followed. Third, when they have a *haarrrddd* time staying off their Chromebooks. I had some kids who would literally prefer to mindlessly scroll their computers with the lid and inch open when I have blockers built in to where they can’t browse anything but the select few sites I have given permission to be on than to just shut the dang lid for 5 minutes and listen to me teach/give directions. It always took everything I had not to call them screen crackheads to their faces. Lastly, when they lack the ability to keep their mouth closed at times when even they know they should. They’re so used to YouTube and TikTok videos with people talking over one another and so used to having a reaction to every little thing. I’m thinking of one kid in particular right now and just – UGH I’m so glad it’s summer and that kid is officially not my problem anymore.
#18
So little attention and the inability to not be doing something. Like they just can’t “hang out” for a second, they need to consistently be doing something.
#19
In early childhood I find that it’s the kids who talk about weapons/violence. Usually I’ll have 3-4 in a class who bring it up constantly/model all of their play around it.
#20
Those that can’t make it 10-15min into a movie.
Movie day at the end of the year was such a reward when I was in school (and I actually remember a lot from watching those films in a critical way). I have so many kids that genuinely cannot sit still or stay off their phone/laptop for more than 15min.
These are seniors by the way…
#21
The ones who are bored every recess and won’t touch any of the playground equiptment/gear- just complain the whole time that they’re bored. Also the ones who super struggle to engage in quiet, independent activity that does not involve a screen.
#22
I have parents of kids my kids are friends with who let their kids watch hours and hours of tablet a day. I don’t understand how they think this is okay. One mom told me that her kids (kindergartner and prek) watch tablet from the time they get home (2pm) till dinner but she doesn’t allow it after that, like wtf.
She said that they cannot handle extracurricular activities and that her daughter is too tired after school to do anything.
#23
A nine year old asked me if I knew what a “pick-me” was.
It made me realize the danger of unfettered internet access + parents who don’t speak English.
#24
Being unable to play board games.
#25
Not thinking to read written instructions….
#26
For us, it’s them asking to go to the bathroom every 2 minutes (so they can check their phones).
#27
I teach middle school. Significantly reduced attention span is a big indicator, and so is total desensitization to racism, sexism, violence, and sex. These students will try to be funny by saying the most shocking and [inappropriate] things I’ve ever heard and not even fully realize how weird and hurtful they’re being. Also, the moaning in the middle of class is a big deal.
#28
The flat affect and only talking about characters in the videos they watch – their imagination literally does not go past the “huggy wuggy did this….” And this was first grade.
#29
I had multiple 8th graders this year who have never made a paper airplane….
#30
The absolute inability to focus on something that doesn’t interest them. They are so pumped full of dopamine all the time from their devices, when something doesn’t interest them they go in to withdrawal and shut down.
