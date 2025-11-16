I Endured 3 Hours Of Gale-Force Winds To Capture These Massive Lake Erie Waves, And Here Are The Best 18 Pictures

On 6th November 2018, a classic fall wind storm ripped through the province of Ontario, Canada. With winds forecast to be sustained at 65 km/hr, I knew that I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture some cool photos of the big waves!
As I made the 45-minute trek to the small town of Port Stanley, I could barely contain my excitement! It isn’t every day that we get sustained winds of this magnitude. My mind was working overtime envisioning what the stormy weather caused waves would look like when I arrived.
#1 Frosted Tips
#2 The Skull
#3 The Poodle
#4 Smoke On The Water
#5 Witch Of November
#6 King Of The Sea
#7 Jabba The Hut
#8 Volcanic
#9 The Destroyer
#10 Engulfed
#11 Steaming Hot
#12 Goliath
#13 The Bomb
#14 Blow My Hair Back
#15 Raw Power
#16 Smokey Mountain
#17 November Gail
#18 Giant Of The Sea
