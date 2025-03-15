A ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV Show is in The Works

A Crazy Rich Asians TV is in the works! Adele Lim, who co-wrote the 2018 film starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the highly anticipated TV series, which is in development at Max. Like the film, the show will be based on Kevin Kwan’s book series of the same name.
On February 28, 2025, Variety reported that Max would be expanding the Crazy Rich Asians universe into a TV series. Kevin’s book series includes three novels: Crazy Rich Asians (2013), China Rich Girlfriend (2015), and Rich People Problems (2017). The author who executive produced the Crazy Rich Asians film will also serve as the same for the Max show along with Warner Bros TV. The film’s director, Jon M. Chu, will also return to executive produce.
Considering that a TV show has more scope to explore the plot across a couple of episodes, it could be vastly different from the film. Jon seems to agree with these thoughts since he told The Hollywood Reporter on March 3, 2025, that the reason a series is happening before a sequel is because they needed more “real estate.” He further explained that the “TV landscape allowed” them to use all the characters. News on whether the OG cast members will return for the TV show is still up in the air.
Jon M. Chu Hasn’t Completely Ruled Out a Possibility of a Sequel to the Film
While the TV show is definitely in the works, Jon hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of a sequel to the 2018 Crazy Rich Asians film. In the same interview, he confessed that they had tried developing the sequel ten times over, but it’s still under development and is currently “ a version of something” that he was unwilling to talk about.
He explained that in the current scenario, the TV show just felt like the right way to go, but that doesn’t mean the possibility of a sequel to the film is entirely ruled out. He further explained how talks and development of the movie eventually led to considering a TV show:
“I don’t know if it’s in lieu of a sequel, but it felt clear that every character we wanted to explore needed more room, and just a movie wasn’t doing it for us.”
Jon also shed light on the fact that it was imperative that they got Adele on board to direct the TV series. On September 4, 2019, The Holywood Reporter had revealed that she had quit the sequel after alleged pay discrimination issues. Adele, who had co-written the film with Peter Chiarelli, was allegedly paid significantly less than the latter. Considering that talks of a sequel have been ongoing for a couple of years now, fans can rest easy as they await updates on the Max TV series.
Max has yet to announce a release date for the Crazy Rich Asians TV series. In the meantime, you can stream the 2018 film on Max.
|Crazy Rich Asians
|Cast
|Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Lisa Lu, Harry Shum Jr.
|Release Date
|August 15, 2018 (USA)
|Stream On
|Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (availability may vary)
|Directed by
|Jon M. Chu
|Produced by
|Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, John Penotti
|Based On
|Crazy Rich Asians novel by Kevin Kwan
|Plot Summary
|Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American professor, travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young, only to discover he belongs to one of the wealthiest families in Asia. Drama, culture clashes, and romance unfold as she navigates the elite world.
|Musical Elements
|Features a mix of classic Chinese songs and modern Western hits, with a memorable rendition of “Yellow” by Katherine Ho.
|Current Status
|Released in 2018, with a TV series in development at Max and a film sequel in progress.
Follow Us