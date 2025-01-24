11 TV Shows Ending in 2025

Television audiences must say their goodbyes to several TV shows ending in 2025. While a few of these shows have less than five seasons, most are shows audiences have come to love. However, this year is not all gloom, as 2025 promises a lineup of exciting new and returning shows.
Interestingly, many TV shows ending in 2025 have enjoyed critical acclaim and a growing audience. These shows spread across multi-genres, from procedural drama, science fiction, dystopian, and psychological thriller to sitcoms. Here are 11 confirmed TV shows ending in 2025.
1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
9-1-1: Lone Star was created as a spin-off of the popular Fox/ABC procedural drama 9-1-1. Both shows were created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follow the lives of firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and dispatchers. Although 9-1-1 is set in Los Angeles, 9-1-1: Lone Star is set in Austin, Texas. 9-1-1: Lone Star focuses on Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), a New York City firefighter who relocated to Austin with his son, Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand (Ronen Rubinstein).
The Strands relocate to help rebuild a firehouse after a devastating tragedy. Captain Owen is determined to modernize the team while dealing with his own personal challenges, including his health and family relationships. The show features an ensemble cast whose characters’ lives constitute the team’s diverse members. Top cast members include Liv Tyler (season 1), Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Sierra McClain, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, and Gina Torres. 9-1-1: Lone Star has 5 seasons, with its finale airing on February 3, 2025.
2. Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai was a hit show from its very first season. The martial arts comedy-drama series was created as a sequel to the iconic 1980s Karate Kid films. It revisits the lives of the original characters, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), decades after their legendary rivalry. However, Cobra Kai flips the established perspective, focusing primarily on Johnny, now a struggling handyman.
After helping a teenage neighbor defend himself with karate, Johnny redeems himself by reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo. This decision reignites his old feud with Daniel LaRusso, who struggles to balance his life although he is a successful career dealership owner. Cobra Kai has six seasons, with the last season split into three parts. Cobra Kai Season 6: Part Three, with five episodes, premieres on February 13, 2025.
3. Stranger Things
Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s earliest original and most successful TV shows. Since its premiere, Stranger Things has attracted record viewership and a growing audience base. However, the show will end in 2025 with its fifth and final season. Stranger Things is a science fiction horror series set in the 1980s.
The show follows a group of kids in Hawkins, a fictional town in Indiana, as they encounter supernatural events, government conspiracies, and a dangerous alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. From Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) disappearance to Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) emergence and the threat of Demogorgon and Mind Flayer, Stranger Things has had audiences glued to their screens. Although a premiere date hasn’t been announced, the eight-episode fifth season has been confirmed for 2025.
4. The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu’s award-winning dystopian drama series The Handmaid’s Tale will end in 2025. The show’s sixth and final season is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2025. The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel and set in the totalitarian society of Gilead. In Gilead, a plunging birth rate caused by environmental disasters and widespread infertility leads to women being stripped of their rights.
Fertile women, referred to as “Handmaids,” are forced into reproductive servitude for the ruling elite. They are assigned to powerful families and expected to bear children for them. The Handmaid’s Tale centers around its protagonist, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), who’s one of Gilead’s Handmaid. The series follows her struggle to survive in the brutal society, protect her family, and ultimately resist the oppressive regime.
5. You
For 4 seasons, audiences have followed Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), introduced as a charming bookstore manager in You season 1. Behind his charm is a deeply disturbed serial killer with a tendency to become obsessively infatuated with the people he loves. Using his intelligence, charisma, and technological expertise, Joe stalks his love interests and eliminates anyone perceived as a threat. You season 5 is scheduled to premiere in 2025 as the show’s final season.
6. The Conners
ABC’s sitcom The Conners was created as a direct continuation of the classic sitcom Roseanne. Besides actress Roseanne Barr, whose character, Roseanne Conner, is revealed to have passed away before the start of the show, all other main casts reprise their roles in The Conners, with John Goodman leading the cast. The Conners focuses on the everyday lives of the working-class Connect family as they navigate life in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. The Conners season 7 is scheduled as the series’ final season and is scheduled for release in March 2025.
7. Squid Game
Fans of the South Korean survival thriller series Squid Game wouldn’t have to wait long for a follow-up season. Squid Game season 3 has been confirmed for release in 2025. According to reports, it’ll premiere sooner in the year than season 2 did in 2024. However, season 3 is created as the final season of the show. Squid Game season 3 is one of 2025’s most anticipated shows, especially after the events of the preceding season.
8. Harlem
Also joining the lineup of TV shows ending in 2025 is Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series Harlem. The Tracy Oliver-created centers around the lives of four successful and stylish Black women in their 30s navigating love, careers, and friendship. Like the name of the show, Harlem is set in Harlem, New York City. The show’s four main cast include Meagan Good (as Camille Parks), Grace Byers (as Quinn Joseph), Shoniqua Shandai (as Angie Wilson), and Jerrie Johnson (as Tye Reynolds). Harlem has aired 2 seasons, with its third and final season premiering on January 23, 2025.
9. Bel-Air
Although the first season had an above-average rating from critics, Bel-Air season 2 finished critically acclaimed. Bel-Air, created by Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz, is a dramatic reimagining of the classic 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In other words, less comedy, more drama. However, it follows a similar premise centered around Will, a young man from West Philadelphia who moves to the wealthy and glamorous Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles after a run-in with the law. Bel-Air has aired for 3 seasons, with a fourth and final slated for release sometime in 2025.
10. Bosch: Legacy
The spin-off/sequel police procedural series Bosch: Legacy was a hit from its first season. It is also based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling Harry Bosch novels. Bosch: Legacy continues the story of former LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he transitions into a new phase of his career as a private investigator. The series also focuses on his evolving relationship with his daughter, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), who’s pursuing her own career in law enforcement as a rookie police officer. Bosch: Legacy premiered in May 2022 and has aired for 2 seasons. Bosch: Legacy season 3 will be the show’s final season and is scheduled for release in March 2025.
11. Andor
The Disney+ science fiction series Andor was created as a prequel to the Felicity Jones-led Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show explores the origins of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna, who reprises the role) and his journey toward becoming a key figure in the Rebel Alliance. Andor is praised for its natural storytelling, character development, and darker, more grounded approach to the Star Wars universe. The first season premiered on September 21, 2022, with 12 episodes. A second and final season is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. While these TV shows are ending in 2025, check out these upcoming superhero movies in 2025.
