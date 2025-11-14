My Wife Is Totally Different From Me, Here Is What Our Life Together Looks Like (30 New Comics)

We wanted to share our favorite comics from 2019 with you all. The intent of these comics is to share the funny moments in our relationship with the world and add a little more joy to the readers’ lives. They are inspired by our day-to-day interactions, mostly things my wife does which I find amusing and at the same time endearing. We are always happy to hear from our readers, how our comics help them in several ways.
Be it people in long-distance relationships, couples going through a tough phase, or people looking to reminisce the happy moments in their life after a hard day at work.

Along with the sheer fun of creating these comics, these messages motivate us to keep making more of these comics. Hope you enjoy them. If you’re interested, you can find our previous post here!

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

