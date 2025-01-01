5 Confirmed Upcoming Superhero Movies to Look Out For in 2025

2025 is an exciting year for comic fans as several long-awaited superhero movies have been scheduled for release. 2024 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, with a few expected films being postponed or canceled. Two such films are Blade and The Batman Part II. While the MCU Blade continues to suffer significant delays and production issues, James Gunn recently confirmed The Batman Part II doesn’t even have a finished script.
However, whether you’re an MCU, DCU, or independent superhero film fan, there’s something to look forward to in 2025. With the underwhelming performances of superhero movies at the Box Office in 2024, the “superhero fatigue,” dubbed by the media, is unarguable at this point. However, the lineups for 2025 may just be the turning point for fans. Here are 5 must-watch superhero movies with confirmed release dates in 2025.
Captain America: Brave New World
Release Date: February 14, 2025
Director: Julius Onah
The MCU hopes to present Captain America: Brave New World to its dedicated audiences as a special Valentine’s Day gift. In Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson. He has also officially assumed the mantle of Captain America following the events of the 2019 Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson debuted as Captain America in the 2021 MCU miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson becomes embroiled in an international incident after a new U.S. President, Thaddeus Ross, is elected. The film also introduces new actors into the MCU, with Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker/Sidewinder and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk. Ford replaces the late William Hurt, who had played the character in the MCU. Captain America: Brave New World also brings back two older MCU cast members, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, as Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns/Leader, respectively.
Thunderbolts*
Release Date: May 2, 2025
Director: Jake Schreier
Thunderbolts* is undeniably the most anticipated MCU movie in 2025. From its released teaser and trailer, audiences consider it a breath of fresh air from the MCU’s convoluted multiverse storyline. Slated as the last movie in its Phase Five, Thunderbolts* is an excellent farewell to what is considered the MCU’s least successful Phase. Thunderbolts* follows an ensemble cast portraying antiheroes undertaking missions for the U.S. government. Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and is responsible for assembling this group of reformed villains and antiheroes.
The film’s plot also delves into the complexities of these characters as each grapples with their past while navigating their roles within the team. Members of the Thunderbolts include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour). Others are John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).
Superman
Release Date: July 11, 2025
Director: James Gunn
The 2025 Superman movie is scheduled to be the first film in the newly created DCU. Replacing Henry Cavill, actor David Corenswet will make his debut as Superman in the movie. The film will explore Clark Kent’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas. Unlike previous film adaptations of the superhero, this film will not delve into Superman’s origin story. It’ll commence with Superman as an already established superhero, focusing on his interactions with key characters such as Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Superman (2025) also stars Isabela Merced (as Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific), and Nathan Fillion (as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern).
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Release Date: July 25, 2025
Director: Matt Shakman
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated as the first film in the MCU Phase Six. The film officially introduces the family team of superheroes, The Fantastic Four, into the MCU. In the movie, the superheroes include Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (portrayed by Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), face off against Galactus (Ralph Ineson), who threatens to consume their planet. Julia Garner plays Galactus’ herald, Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.
Unlike previous film adaptations, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, although a reboot, will not serve as an origin story. Instead, it begins after the superheroes have already acquired their powers. The film’s plot is set in a 1960s-esque retro-futuristic Earth. Interestingly, the Marvel comic, The Fantastic Four #1, debuted in November 1961. If anything, the 2025 film pays homage to the original setting created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the comics.
Mortal Kombat 2
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Director: Simon McQuoid
For fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise, the long-awaited sequel, Mortal Kombat 2, is scheduled for release in the last quarter of 2025. The film continues the narrative established in the 2021 film, delving deeper into the Mortal Kombat universe. Mortal Kombat 2 also introduces new characters from the video game series, including Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and Kitana (Adeline Rudolph). The film has received an R-rating, indicating it will feature intense action sequences and violence, consistent with the Mortal Kombat franchise tone. As we look forward to the superhero movies of 2025, here’s a look at 2024’s most-anticipated superhero movies.
Follow Us