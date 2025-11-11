I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

by

Traveling to movie locations of the most famous films (mostly in LA) is a fun way to see how the place has changed. I try to post at least one location a week on my instagram.

More info: Instagram

#1 Back To The Future

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#2 Audrey Hepburn At Paramount Studios

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#3 Grease

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#4 Marilyn Monroe

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#5 Michael Jackson – Thriller

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#6 Back To The Future

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#7 The Mask

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#8 Michael Jackson Suzuki Ad

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#9 Ghostbusters

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#10 Liar Liar

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#11 Grease

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#12 The Usual Suspects

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#13 Fight Club

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#14 Reservoir Dogs

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#15 The Graduate

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#16 Wayne’s World

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#17 Training Day

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#18 Blade Runner

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#19 Pianist

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#20 La Confidential

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

#21 Blade Runner

I Look For Famous Movie Locations And Recreate Their Scenes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A New Job I’ve Decided to Create On the Set of Reality TV Shows
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2017
This 1923 Season 2 Episode Has Had the Most Shocking Deaths
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2025
Photos Of The Beautiful Grace Bay Beach
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“‘Stranger Things” Producer Shawn Levy Signs Huge Deal With Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2017
Candace Cameron and Danielle Fishel on Weight Issues in TGIF Shows
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
28 War And Peas Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is Alive And Thriving (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.