Every Halloween, This One-Legged Guy Makes A Brilliant Halloween Costume, Here Is His 2023 Look

A positive outlook, daring, and some creativity are the perfect combination for a killer Halloween costume. And no one embodies this idea better than comedian, motivational speaker, and former US Paralympian Josh Sundquist.
He creates brilliant Halloween costumes each year, utilizing the fact that he has been one-legged since the age of nine. Instead of giving up, he turns his disability into a key component of the outfit. This year, his leg is a firefighter’s pole, while the rest of him is the fireman descending it on the way to save some lives. We also got in touch with Josh to learn more.
More info: Facebook | JoshSundquist.com
Every year, Josh Sundquist creates a Halloween costume incorporating his disability
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Here you can see some of his work from previous years
2010
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2012
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2013
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2014
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2015
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2016
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2017
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2018
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2019
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2020
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2021
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2022
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
The creative costumes are just one way he gets folks to have a nice chuckle
Last year, Josh shared that he really couldn’t get enough of making other people laugh “As addictions go, this is a pretty good one. It has very few side effects. And it’s free (other than the annual cost of building a Halloween costume),” he shared during a previous interview with Bored Panda.
This year, he has made a very creative costume. “Lots of people over the years have suggested that I dress as a pole dancer. This is a great idea, but I’m a dad now, so I wanted to keep it family-friendly” We were also curious to learn how the boots (seen below) affected his balance. “Real firefighters’ boots weigh up to 10 pounds! But mine are pretty light. That said, there’s a hidden strap that runs around my shoulders to keep them held up, and that pulls pretty hard on my neck. It’s not my most uncomfortable costume, but not the easiest to wear, either.”
At the same time, he has been very open about the struggles people often go through, as he is no exception. “Like any good millennial, I’ve had to work through a standard quota of mental health issues. But mental health, of course, is never finished cured or overcome. It’s managed. It’s ongoing. It’s in progress,” he said.
“If you’re carrying a heavy burden, you have three options: You can hold on a little longer, you can find someone to share the load, or you can decide it’s time to let go. All three are equally valid. Wisdom is choosing the best one for this particular moment,” he told Bored Panda.
He also dressed as a human Christmas tree during the holidays
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
This year, he has created a dynamic costume, as a firefighter going down a pole
2023
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
It also doubles as a fantastic couple’s costume
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Josh also has a show and book based on his life experiences
Alongside his motivational speaking, costumes, and comedy, Josh managed to write a book based on his experiences, which has now been turned into a show. “last year, a new TV series inspired by my childhood came out on Apple TV+ called Best Foot Forward. It follows a 12-year-old boy named Josh who leaves his homeschool environment for public school. There’s even an amazing episode about Josh making his very first amputee-inspired Halloween costume! Overall the show is about Josh’s firsts. We want to show that story as just an eager, enthusiastic, and smart kid, but also through the unique lens of a kid who happens to have one leg, which is a character that I never got to see on TV growing up. That’s an aspect of the show that I’m incredibly proud of and excited about. Kids who are growing up now who may happen to have some sort of difference, finally have a show that they can turn on and see someone who looks like them.” he shared.
“It’s inspired by my book Just Don’t Fall and follows young Josh and his family as he transfers from homeschool to public school, making new friends and taking on the many exciting adventures of seventh grade. I hope the new series reaches kids who maybe have never seen someone like them authentically depicted on screen and just shows young people with disabilities on screen having fun. When I was growing up, I think something like Best Foot Forward would have been really meaningful and encouraging to me.”
Josh shared some behind-the-scenes moments
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
You can see the costume in action here
Halloween can be a hard time for people with disabilities
If you are able-bodied, you may not know that a staggering 16% of the entire world’s population has some form of disability. That’s about 1.3 billion people, which is more than the population of nearly every country. People with disabilities tend to enjoy trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities as much as the next person, even though participating can be a lot harder.
So if you are handing out candy, it can be worth going over your property at least once to see if a person with mobility difficulties can actually reach your door. Also, consider a few candy alternatives and make sure the items you are handing out have clear labels, as people with allergies or dietary restrictions often can’t take a lot of standard Halloween fare.
If you have a steep driveway, put your candy station closer to the street or have a way for trick-or-treaters to actually signal their presence. Inclusivity can be incredibly easy and can really make someone’s day. And if you want to see some great examples of Halloween costumes created by other disabled people, look no further. Check out Bored Panda’s article on the most clever and creative costumes that integrate people’s disabilities.
His fans shared their excitement at the costume reveal
Follow Us