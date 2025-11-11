This Couple Couldn’t Have Kids So They Got A Dog Instead

Meet Dorien Bryant and Patrick Craves – an adorable Philadelphia-based couple that wants to have kids. For an obvious reason, they can’t exactly get pregnant, so they decided to do something else… They got the cutest Australian Shepherd named Asher!
Dorien Bryant is an ex-Purdue football player, who’s NFL career ended prematurely due to injuries and his not wanting to hide being gay. Now he’s happily come out and in love with the handsome Patrick Craves. Don’t they both just look so genuinely happy together?
More info: pcraves
“Since my boyfriend and I can’t have a kid…”, Patrick wrote
“Already chewing everything in sight!”
“All tuckered out in his food dish!”
