A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast: Meet the Actors in the New HBO Prequel Series

HBO’s new prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms joins the growing list of TV shows in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. The series, co-created by Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin, is adapted from Martin’s novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg. As a prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set about 90 years before the main events in Martin’s famous novels.
As with any new series in the franchise, audiences become acquainted with several new faces of actors. While most of the actors are relatively unknown, they have each worked on several projects in the past. Since its premiere on January 18, 2026, the show has drawn old and new audiences to the franchise. Going behind the scenes, here are the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast, the characters they play, and their projects before the show.
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall/”Dunk”
Irish actor Peter Claffey steps into the towering boots of Ser Duncan the Tall. The character is the humble hedge knight who becomes the moral and emotional backbone of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Known for his immense size, quiet strength, and deep sense of honor, Dunk’s journey from obscurity to legend anchors the series’ grounded, character-driven tone.
Standing tall at 1.96 meters, Claffey’s physical presence is matched by a restrained performance style that suits Dunk’s earnest nature. Before landing this breakout HBO role, Claffey was best known for his work in Irish television and stage productions, where he developed a reputation for intense, physical performances. However, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms marks his most high-profile role to date and positions him as a major new face in prestige fantasy television.
Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen/”Egg”
British child actor Dexter Sol Ansell portrays Prince Aegon Targaryen, better known as “Egg.” The character is the sharp-witted royal child traveling incognito as Dunk’s squire. Despite his youth, Egg’s intelligence, curiosity, and moral clarity make him one of the story’s most compelling characters, hinting at the king he will one day become. Ansell brings a mix of vulnerability and confidence that captures Egg’s dual identity as both boy and future ruler.
However, the 12-year-old actor has racked up a few credits in film and television since 2016. Having made his debut on ITV’s British soap opera Emmerdale as Carl Holliday, he later returned to play Lucas Taylor. Dexter Sol Ansell is most recently known for portraying the young Coriolanus Snow in Francis Lawrence’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023). However, it is his turn as Egg that continues his rise as one of the most promising young actors of his generation.
Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen
British actor Finn Bennett joins the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast, portraying the volatile Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen. The character is considered one of the most dangerous and unstable members of House Targaryen. Arrogant, cruel, and obsessed with his own supposed greatness, Aerion represents the darker side of Targaryen bloodlines.
Finn Bennett is best known for his role in True Detective: Night Country as Officer Peter Prior. Having made his debut in 2010, Bennett has starred in a few major projects in film and television, albeit in minor roles. Besides his TV roles in Domina (2021) and Black Doves (2024), Bennett appeared on the big screen in Warfare (2025) and the horror film Eye for an Eye.
Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen
British actor Bertie Carvel portrays Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He’s a noble warrior and respected heir whose leadership and integrity stand in sharp contrast to his more unstable relatives. As a symbol of what the Targaryens could be at their best, Baelor commands loyalty through wisdom rather than fear.
With a career spanning over two decades, Bertie Carvel is widely recognized for his acclaimed performances, including his portrayal of Tony Blair in The Crown. His experience portraying powerful, layered figures makes him a natural fit for one of Westeros’ most respected characters. Although he has worked extensively on television and stage, he starred in two notable films, Les Misérables and The Tragedy of Macbeth, in 2012 and 2021, respectively.
Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle
Joining the diverse A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast is Australian actress Tanzyn Crawford, who portrays Tanselle. Her character is a skilled Dornish puppeteer whose intelligence and independence leave a strong impression on Dunk. Tanselle’s presence adds emotional depth and a broader cultural perspective to the story, highlighting the diversity of the Seven Kingdoms.
Tanzyn Crawford had a relatively short acting career before landing her role on the HBO prequel series. However, she did appear in Tiny Beautiful Things and the Swift Street TV series. In 2025, she starred in the drama Under the Lights as Molly.
Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon
Daniel Ings is a more familiar face in the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast lineup. He brings humor and bravado to Ser Lyonel Baratheon, also known as the “Laughing Storm.” A fierce warrior with a larger-than-life personality, Lyonel injects energy into the tournament-centric storyline while reinforcing House Baratheon’s reputation for strength and defiance.
Ings has had quite an impressive career. The British actor is best known for comedic and dramatic roles in Sex Education, The Crown, and I Hate Suzie. His ability to shift between humor and intensity makes him perfectly suited for this fan-favorite Westerosi figure. His most recent appearance was in The Gentlemen (2024) and The Woman in Cabin 10 (2025).
Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen
British actor Sam Spruell is another familiar face in the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast. He portrays Prince Maekar Targaryen, a stern, battle-hardened royal whose rigid sense of duty often puts him at odds with others. As the father of Egg and a key political figure, Maekar embodies the tension between honor, pride, and familial responsibility.
Sam Spruell is known for memorable roles in Legend (2015) and Fargo (2023–2024). He’s also known for playing intimidating and psychologically complex characters. With a career spanning almost 25 years, Spruell brings a wealth of experience to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
