80 Funny Pun Jokes To Make Everyone Laugh At The Table

What’s a day without an aching stomach from laughter? It’s not a very interesting one, that’s for sure. But don’t worry; we’re here to make your day joyful. We know hilarious puns and funny jokes, but what happens when you combine the two? Funny pun jokes! No matter how you think about it, fun puns and good jokes will always find their home in our lives. Laughter is the best medicine, and while it might not cure our deepest issues, it will surely help get you through the day.
And if not for health purposes, these punny jokes will also work wonders in social gatherings. Bad puns can lift the moods of everyone involved, and cracking a few good ones will surely crown you an absolute comedic genius. One thing is for sure: dads will be your biggest fans! And if you’re trying to impress your partner’s family, we believe that dad jokes are the way to go.
Father figures in our lives sure love their puns. You might roll your eyes at them and cringe at levels unknown to humankind, but here comes one of Pap’s corny dad jokes. That one joke that will get you bursting with laughter out of nowhere. And that’s when your dad got you; you’re in his domain now. No one will blame you for falling into this trap, as good puns are worth every bit of a chuckle they can get.
Without further ado, dig into this list of funny pun jokes! Share them with your friends and family, and try your best to mediate the laughter levels. We all know that feeling when the short jokes hit so hard we can’t stop laughing, and our stomachs would rather go on a vacation than continue. Don’t forget to vote for your favorites, and happy laughing!
#1 Bright until opened their mouth
Light travels faster than sound. That’s why some people appear bright until you hear them speak
Image source: minsookim1398
#2 Well played, brain!
I was wondering why the ball was getting bigger. Then it hit me
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Unemployed Jokes: Still Jobless
I have a few jokes about unemployed people, but none of them work
#4 Well, that’s one way to be honest
“I have a split personality,” said Tom, being frank.
Image source: AnonymousCommenter
#5 Unironically Tragic Tech Moments
I Renamed my iPod The Titanic, so when I plug it in, it says “The Titanic is syncing.”
#6 Boiling Confession Time
How do you make holy water? You boil the hell out of it
Image source: PepperClover
#7 This pun just surfaced
Last night, I dreamed I was swimming in an ocean of orange soda. But it was just a Fanta sea
#8 Guess they’re really transparent about death
Will glass coffins be a success? Remains to be seen
#9 Well, That Escalated Quickly
I lost my job at the bank on my very first day. A woman asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over
#10 Plot twist: fruit edition
When life gives you melons, you’re dyslexic
Image source: relativedimensions
#11 This Joke Stole the Show
It’s hard to explain puns to kleptomaniacs because they always take things literally
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Heavy vibes vs light jokes
What’s the difference between a hippo and a zippo? One is really heavy and the other is a little lighter
#13 Left Side? Still Right Here
Did you hear about the guy whose whole left side was cut off? He’s all right now
#14 Low-key the Best Playlist
Two windmills are standing in a wind farm. One asks, “What’s your favorite kind of music?” The other says, “I’m a big metal fan.”
#15 Well, That Timing Was Inevitable
I can’t believe I got fired from the calendar factory. All I did was take a day off
#16 Survived it all, still standing
The man who survived pepper spray and mustard gas is now a seasoned veteran
Image source: futbolerorsl
#17 Elevator pitch went sideways
My dad farted in an elevator, it was wrong on so many levels
Image source: ToonPoonGoon
#18 Sure, my dogs are just undercover cyclists
A police officer just knocked on my door and told me my dogs are chasing people on bikes. That’s ridiculous. My dogs don’t even own bikes
#19 Plot twist: I lost more than baggage
I tried to sue the airline for losing my luggage. I lost my case
#20 Invisible fashion problems
I went to buy some camouflage trousers yesterday but couldn’t find any
Image source: tree22211
#21 Wait, no menu? Bold move.
Hear about the new restaurant called Karma? There’s no menu – you get what you deserve
#22 Only Liverpool Could Pull This Off
England doesn’t have a kidney bank, but it does have a Liverpool
#23 Bee-lieve it or not
What do you call a bee that can’t make up its mind? A maybe
#24 Well, that’s one way to look at it
Jill broke her finger today, but on the other hand she was completely fine
#25 Plot twist: Wrong lane, right mood
When everything is coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane
Image source: minsookim1398
#26 Chemistry’s Best Party Trick
All chemists know that alcohol is always a solution
Image source: tolarus
#27 Well, that escalated quickly
The furniture store keeps calling me to come back. But all I wanted was one night stand
#28 Pupil Control: Mission Impossible
A cross-eyed teacher couldn’t control his pupils
Image source: Who_cares_about_name
#29 Time-traveling drama camp
When the past, present, and future go camping they always argue. It’s intense tense in tents
Image source: apotatopirate
#30 Legendary lion heart, questionable zoo record
Let me tell you about my grandfather. He was a good man, a brave man. He had the heart of a lion, and a lifetime ban from the zoo
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Sharp Mind, Unused Skill
She had a photographic memory but never developed it
Image source: tree22211
#32 Too tired to care, honestly
Is it ignorance or apathy that’s destroying the world today? I don’t know and don’t really care
Image source: Minister_of_truth
#33 Plot twist, but make it clean
What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet? SUPPLIES!
#34 Dad’s last pun, too real
My dad, unfortunately, passed away when we couldn’t remember his blood type… His last words to us were, “Be positive!”
#35 Daily Dose of Dublin Growth
Which country’s capital has the fastest-growing population? Ireland. Every day it’s Dublin.
#36 This Pun Slapped Me
What do you call the wife of a hippie? A Mississippi
#37 Walking the shady slope
A mean crook going down stairs = A condescending con, descending
Image source: Farbegn
#38 Plot twist of the century
There was a kidnapping at school yesterday. Don’t worry, though – he woke up
#39 Plot twist: Mind officially switched
I wasn’t originally going to get a brain transplant, but then I changed my mind
#40 Literary Spirits, Definitely Stirred
What do you get when you mix alcohol and literature? Tequila mockingbird
Image source: PepperClover
#41 I see what you did there
How do you throw a space party? You planet
Image source: Who_cares_about_name
#42 Plot twist: She’s practicing now
My ex-wife still misses me. But her aim is starting to improve
#43 Wait, microwaves on the shore?
What washes up on tiny beaches? Microwaves
#44 Lawyer’s Bedtime Shuffle
How does an attorney sleep? First he lies on one side, then he lies on the other
Image source: relativedimensions
#45 Weekend Energy Only
What are the strongest days of the week? Saturday and Sunday, the rest are weekdays
#46 Fish stuck in the wrong kind of tank
Two fish are in a tank, one says to the other “how do you drive this thing?”
#47 Too early for grief, honestly
I hate how funerals are always at 9 a.m. I’m not really a mourning person
#48 Insanity Never Felt So Good
I don’t suffer from insanity. I enjoy every minute of it
#49 Dad joke energy: unlocked
What’s the difference between a poorly dressed man on a bicycle and a nicely dressed man on a tricycle? A tire
#50 Pun game: unlocked
What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator
Image source: PepperClover
#51 Argon with the best jokes
I was going to make a chemistry joke, but since I’m kinda late to the thread, the good ones argon
Image source: Bayleafqween
#52 Not exactly my shopping list
I saw an ad for burial plots, and I thought: “That’s the last thing I need!”
#53 And the award goes to… silence
The guy who invented the door knocker got a no-bell prize
Image source: vaginalava
#54 Pro level napper alert
Sleeping comes so naturally to me, I could do it with my eyes closed
#55 Guess my chemistry skills need work
The other day I tried to make a chemistry joke, but got no reaction
Image source: squirrel398
#56 Well, That’s One Way To Save Yourself
Need an ark? I Noah guy
Image source: digitalchicken
#57 This One Was Totally Unplanned
I walked into my sister’s room and tripped on a bra… It was a booby trap
Image source: reddit.com
#58 Nap Time Negotiations Got Real
Police were called to a daycare center where a three-year-old was resisting a rest
#59 Frankly, the wurst jokes are a treat
German sausage jokes are just the wurst
Image source: seanclaudevandamme
#60 This meal went international real quick
I like European food so I decided to Russia over there because I was Hungary. After Czech’ing the menu I ordered Turkey. When I was Finnished I told the waiter ‘Spain good but there is Norway I could eat another bite’
#61 Brewing with ancient vibes
How does Moses make coffee? Hebrews it
Image source: Who_cares_about_name
#62 Classic brain teaser energy
I used to be indecisive; now I’m not so sure
Image source: saving1000
#63 Casually haunting your dinner plans
What do you call the ghost of a chicken? A poultry-geist
Image source: PepperClover
#64 Caught me at the buffet again
I’m on a seafood diet. Every time I see food, I eat it
Image source: penguins2946
#65 Grape Expectations: The Ultimate Whine
What did the grape say when it got stepped on? Nothing – but it let out a little whine
#66 Mood: Eat the drama away
Why are frogs so happy? They eat whatever bugs them
#67 Lighting up the crime scene vibes
Somebody stole all my lamps… I couldn’t be more de-lighted!
#68 Slow Laughs, Big Wins
He who laughs last thinks slowest
Image source: minsookim1398
#69 That’s one way to drop the ball
The machine at the coin factory just suddenly stopped working, with no explanation. It doesn’t make any cents
#70 Dino Dad Jokes Level: Expert
What do you call a super articulate dinosaur? A Thesaurus
#71 Classic Dad Joke Energy
What did one flag say to the other? Nothing, it just waved.
#72 Classic math nightmare vibe
Why is the number six afraid of seven? Because seven ate nine
#73 That joke just landed itself in my inbox
What do you call a man with no arms and no legs stuffed in your mailbox? Bill
Image source: BushaPalooza
#74 Canine Rhythm? Not So Much
Why aren’t dogs good dancers? Because they have two left feet!
#75 Lost the vibe, still confused
I lost my mood ring, and I don’t know how I’m feeling about that
Image source: reddit.com
#76 Caesars Divided Rome, Not Just Pizza
How was Rome split in two? With a pair of Ceasars
Image source: Who_cares_about_name
#77 Patience? Mine Left Months Ago
I’m not a doctor but I’m losing my patience
Image source: reddit.com
#78 Veggie regrets hit different
Being vegetarian was a huge missed-steak
Image source: LeavingMyself
#79 Worth the splash gamble
I bought a boat because it was for sail
Image source: LordPoseidon12
#80 Who wore it best: Court edition
What would you get if you’d put a lawyer in a suit? A lawsuit
