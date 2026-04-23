‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From HBO’s 9.2 IMDb-Rated Hit

When Game of Thrones became HBO’s defining fantasy juggernaut, it didn’t just create pop-culture icons — it created real financial leverage. Some cast members translated their Westeros fame into blockbuster film franchises, high-end endorsements, producing deals, and long-tail celebrity branding. Others built steady wealth through consistent work, stage careers, voice acting, and prestige TV that kept their earnings durable long after the finale.
The net worth ranges below are compiled from widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, and they may not reflect exact or fully accurate figures.
What we can do is compare the most commonly reported ranges, then add context that “net worth lists” usually miss: who earned peak late-season salaries, who converted fame into post-show franchises, who already had wealth before joining, and who built income through business moves beyond acting. Here are the top ten, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. Maisie Williams
Maisie William’s reported wealth typically lands in the mid-single-digit millions. That makes sense for a performer who became globally recognizable early and stayed central to the story for the entire run. Her income profile is usually described as a blend of long-series salary progression plus post-show film/TV work and brand-value opportunities that come with being one of the show’s most enduring fan favorites.
What keeps her range below the highest earners is less about fame and more about “post-show scale.” She’s remained active and visible, but her career hasn’t been defined by a single mega-franchise payday on the level of the show’s biggest breakout movie stars. Her wealth reads like a smart, steady accumulation: strong platform, consistent projects, and cultural relevance that keeps opportunities flowing.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Maisie Williams
|$5M – $8M
|
|Long-term core cast visibility built a durable platform; wealth appears steady rather than “one massive blockbuster leap.”
9. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner’s reported estimates often sit a little higher than many younger cast members because she carried a central arc for the full run and later stepped into major mainstream work. That combination tends to produce layered income: late-series salary leverage plus film/TV roles and fashion-industry partnerships that remain valuable even when she isn’t on screen every year.
Her wealth range also reflects how modern celebrity earnings really work. Acting is the base, but brand value can do a lot of heavy lifting — magazine covers, campaigns, endorsements, and the long-tail recognition that keeps a star “bookable.” Her profile reads like a blend of entertainer and modern public figure: not the highest net worth on the list, but consistently placed above the mid-tier.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sophie Turner
|$6M – $12M
|
|Full-series visibility plus post-show mainstream projects keep her in the upper tier among the younger leads.
8. Charles Dance
Charles Dance ranks high because his wealth is career-built, not show-built. He joined Game of Thrones already established across film, television, and stage, meaning his reported net worth reflects decades of consistent work rather than a single franchise spike. Tywin Lannister added prestige and global visibility, but the foundation was already there.
That’s why his estimated range often looks quietly strong: experienced actors who’ve worked steadily for decades can out-earn younger stars who had one massive role but fewer years of compounding income. He’s also a prime example of how the show used elite acting talent — and how elite talent often arrives with wealth already built.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Charles Dance
|$8M – $14M
|
|Wealth reflects long-term career compounding; Game of Thrones boosted visibility more than it built the base.
7. Sean Bean
Sean Bean’s ranking surprises casual fans because Ned Stark’s run was short — but his wealth story isn’t tied to how long he lasted in Westeros. He entered Game of Thrones with decades of high-profile credits, and those long-term earnings tend to hold net worth estimates in a strong range regardless of a shorter tenure on one show.
He also represents a specific advantage: recognizability. A veteran actor with broad audience familiarity can command solid fees across different projects for years, including voice work and TV leads. In other words, the show didn’t “make” his wealth — it refreshed his relevance for a new generation and added another prestigious credit to an already valuable résumé.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sean Bean
|$8M – $13M
|
|High net worth driven by decades of work; limited time on the series doesn’t reduce his overall career-built wealth.
6. Lena Headey
Lena Headey’s estimates typically land in the low-to-mid eight figures, and the logic is straightforward: Cersei was a pillar character for years, and the show’s final seasons were widely known for significantly higher pay for top-billed leads. That kind of late-series leverage is exactly where the biggest TV money often happens — after a show becomes a global brand and the cast becomes indispensable.
Beyond salary, her value also comes from being one of the faces audiences associate with the show’s power dynamics. That kind of recognition can translate into better offers, voice roles, and recurring work. Her wealth profile reads like premium-cable “endgame economics”: the longer you survive as a top-billed lead, the more you benefit when the pay scale peaks.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lena Headey
|$10M – $18M
|
|Central character longevity + late-season bargaining power push her into a higher bracket than many cast peers.
5. Kit Harington
Kit Harington’s reported net worth usually sits in the mid-to-high teens because he benefited from the cleanest formula for post-show wealth: lead role + peak late-season salary + continued mainstream visibility. Jon Snow wasn’t just popular — he was foundational to the story, which tends to translate into top-tier pay once a series reaches its most profitable seasons.
His wealth also reflects the “after” value of being a franchise face. Even between projects, the celebrity status itself carries leverage: better billing, better offers, and the kind of recognizability that keeps a career viable long term. He didn’t just earn from the series — he earned the kind of name that stays sellable.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kit Harington
|$12M – $20M
|
|Lead status tends to create the strongest salary leverage in premium TV, with ongoing career value after the finale.
4. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is commonly reported in a similar bracket to Harington and Headey, often slightly higher depending on the outlet. Jaime Lannister remained central through the show’s peak years, and centrality matters because late-season pay is where the money becomes truly franchise-level. When a character is essential to the marketing and narrative, negotiations usually reflect that.
His wealth is also often described as diversified through international work and post-show roles. That doesn’t always mean bigger paychecks than Hollywood blockbusters, but it can mean consistency — and net worth often favors consistency. His profile reads like a premium-TV lead who used the series to stay globally bankable.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
|$14M – $22M
|
|Long-term core character with strong late-season leverage; estimates often place him in the upper-teens to low-20s.
3. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke is frequently reported around the high-teens to mid-20s (millions) because her value extends beyond acting paychecks. Daenerys became one of the show’s defining images, and “face of the franchise” status creates rare leverage: major endorsement potential, global recognition, and higher post-show offers even when projects vary.
Her wealth profile is also influenced by the combination of late-season lead pay and celebrity-brand income. In modern entertainment economics, endorsement and branding can rival acting pay, especially when a performer has worldwide name recognition. Clarke’s estimates reflect that broader commercial power, not just screen time.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Emilia Clarke
|$18M – $28M
|
|“Face of the show” status tends to create long-tail brand leverage that keeps estimates elevated even between major roles.
2. Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage regularly ranks near the top because Tyrion Lannister was not only central — he was arguably the show’s most consistently praised performance. Top-tier late-season salary is part of the story, but the bigger reason he stays high is career durability. After the show, he continued landing major projects, and steady high-profile work tends to keep net worth estimates strong.
His wealth reads like the most stable version of post-franchise success: lead-level pay, award-level reputation, and a film/TV career that keeps moving. That consistency matters because it reduces the “boom and bust” pattern many TV stars face after a hit ends.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Peter Dinklage
|$22M – $32M
|
|High ranking reflects lead pay plus a durable post-show career that continues generating major earnings.
1. Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa is the clearest “post-show wealth explosion” story on the list. Even though Khal Drogo’s time on Game of Thrones was short, it functioned like a global launchpad. His reported net worth range is typically far higher than the rest of the cast because the real money arrived afterward — when he became a blockbuster franchise lead and a mainstream action star.
This is why he ranks No. 1 for who “really profited.” The show didn’t pay him like a final-season lead — but it gave him the platform that led to a different financial universe. One major film franchise run can outweigh multiple seasons of premium-cable salary, and Momoa’s reported estimates reflect that kind of scale shift.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jason Momoa
|$35M – $55M
|
|Biggest reported wealth among major cast, driven primarily by post-series blockbuster scale rather than series longevity.
Follow Us