Vintage Hollywood Pictures That Showcase A Nostalgic Bit Of History (30 New Pics)

#1 Ella Fitzgerald And Marilyn Monroe At The Tiffany Club In Hollywood, 1954
#2 The Real Maria Von Trapp Visiting Director Robert Wise And Christopher Plummer On The Set Of The Sound Of Music, 1965. When Maria Met Christopher, She Exclaimed: “You’re Much More Handsome Than My Real Husband!”
#3 Katharine Ross And Sam Elliott Holding Hands Between Takes In Filming The Shadow Riders, 1982. The Two Actors Have Been Married Since 1984
#4 Patty Duke Meeting The Real Helen Keller On The Set Of The Miracle Worker, 1962
#5 Shirley Maclaine With Her Daughter Sachi, 1959
#6 June Lockhart Swimming With Her Cat George At Her Hollywood Home, 1963
#7 Makeup Artist Jack Pierce Getting Boris Karloff Into Character On The Set Of The Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935. Karloff Considered Pierce To Be, “The Best Makeup Man In The World. I Owe Him A Lot”
#8 Groucho Marx And Lucille Ball Goofing Off At Cbs’s Knx Radio Studios, 1945
#9 Vivien Leigh As Titania In Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream At The Old Vic, London, 1937. The Production Also Starred Robert Helpmann As Oberon. Photos By J.w. Debenham
#10 Marlene Dietrich Kissing A Soldier Aboard The Uss Monticello, New York, 1945. Photo By Irving Haberman
#11 Hollywood Newcomer, Debbie Reynolds Arriving On The Warner Bros. Lot, 1948
#12 Clint Eastwood And Shirley Maclaine During A Break In Filming Two Mules For Sister Sara In Durango, Mexico, 1969. Photos By Lawrence Schiller
#13 Audrey Hepburn Wearing Dior For Harper’s Bazaar’s September Issue, Paris, 1959
#14 “I’m Not Good-Looking. I Used To Be But Not Any More,” The Actor Humphrey Bogart Once Reflected
“What I Have Got Is I Have Character In My Face. It’s Taken An Awful Lot Of Late Nights And Drinking To Put It There. When I Go To Work In A Picture, I Say, ‘Don’t Take The Lines Out Of My Face. Leave Them There'”
#15 Sammy Davis Jr. Visiting Elvis Presley Backstage At The Showroom International Hotel In Las Vegas, 1970
Sammy Later Shared In His Two Autobiographies, Yes I Can (1965) And Hollywood In A Suitcase (1980), What Drew Him And Elvis Into An Instant Friendship. “Both Of Us Were Rebels In Our Own Ways, And We’d Gravitated Toward Each Other,” He Noted. “We Both Had Motorcycles, I Had A Cut-Down Harley And We Ran Together Whenever We Were In The Same Town”
#16 Elizabeth Taylor Visiting Elton John Backstage At The Spectrum In Philadelphia, 1976. Photos By David Nutter
#17 Marilyn Monroe Talking On The Telephone At Her Home In Amagansett, New York, 1957. Photos By Sam Shaw
#18 A 16-Year-Old Ruby Stevens (Better Known As Barbara Stanwyck) While Working As A Ziegfeld Girl, 1924
#19 Judy Garland Filming The Iconic “Get Happy” Number In Summer Stock, 1950
#20 Behind The Scenes Of Rebel Without A Cause, 1955
#21 Michael Caine Photographed By Stephan C Archett, 1965
#22 Katharine Hepburn Photographed By George Hoyningen-Huene, 1934
#23 Clint Eastwood And Director Sergio Leone On The Set Of A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964
#24 Anne Bancroft Preparing For Her Role In The Stage Production Of The Miracle Worker, 1959. Bancroft Reprised The Role In The 1962 Film Adaptation, Which Earned Her An Oscar For Best Actress. Photos By Nina Leen
#25 Director Richard Brooks Discussing A Scene With Paul Newman On The Set Of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
#26 Sharon Tate At Heathrow Airport, London, 1966. The Actress Is Carrying A Bob Dylan Tote Bag Promoting His Then-Upcoming Poetry Book, Tarantula
Dylan Had Intended To Release The Book That Year, But A Motorcycle Accident Put It On Halt. After Being Widely Bootlegged, The Book Received Its First Official Release In 1971
#27 Richard Avedon And Sophia Loren At His New York Studio, 1966. Photos By Tazio Secchiaroli
#28 Behind The Scenes With Elizabeth Taylor And Rock Hudson On The Set Of Giant, 1956
#29 “I Want My Two Hundred Dollars.” Tatum O’neal Acting Opposite Her Father, Ryan O’neal In Paper Moon (1973)
Tatum’s Performance As The Child Con Artist, Addie Loggins, Earned Her An Academy Award For Best Supporting Actress The Following Year. At The Time Of The Ceremony She Was Just Ten-Years-Old, Making Her The Youngest Competitive Winner In The History Of The Academy Awards
#30 Elvis Presley And Priscilla Beaulieu During Their Wedding Ceremony At The Aladdin Hotel In Las Vegas On May 1, 1967
