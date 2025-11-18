Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Love For Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

by

Just tell me.

#1

My girlfriend, obviously……
And my cat….
I’ll kiss his fuzzy little forehead first….

#2

Chocolate 🤤 🍫

#3

in my fantasy, it’s some boy at my school that doesn’t know i exist.
in reality, it’s ICE CREAM AHAHAHAHAHA

#4

One of my best friends who I’ve had a crush on for a while now. One of these day I’m gonna confess to her, wish me luck!

#5

Me
I’m all about the self love 💖

#6

food and my good drawings :)

#7

My dog…
Ima get him a gift ig.. or maybe a nap

#8

nobody i think. not even me :D

#9

Boyfriend :)
I’m so grateful for him and I plan to be by his side as he tried to get through his suicidal feelings and cope with his depression. I wish I could do more for him and I want to do whatever I can to help him through the process. I love him and I can’t stand the thought of losing him. (Day after Valentines we’ll have been together for 1 year and 5 months ‘v’ )

Patrick Penrose
