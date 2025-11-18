Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Love For Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

Just tell me.
#1
My girlfriend, obviously……
And my cat….
I’ll kiss his fuzzy little forehead first….
#2
Chocolate 🤤 🍫
#3
in my fantasy, it’s some boy at my school that doesn’t know i exist.
in reality, it’s ICE CREAM AHAHAHAHAHA
#4
One of my best friends who I’ve had a crush on for a while now. One of these day I’m gonna confess to her, wish me luck!
#5
Me
I’m all about the self love 💖
#6
food and my good drawings :)
#7
My dog…
Ima get him a gift ig.. or maybe a nap
#8
nobody i think. not even me :D
#9
Boyfriend :)
I’m so grateful for him and I plan to be by his side as he tried to get through his suicidal feelings and cope with his depression. I wish I could do more for him and I want to do whatever I can to help him through the process. I love him and I can’t stand the thought of losing him. (Day after Valentines we’ll have been together for 1 year and 5 months ‘v’ )
