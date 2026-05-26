George Lucas Is Making an Unexpected Return to Star Wars

For years, one question has haunted every corner of the Star Wars fandom. That question is will George Lucas ever come back? Since selling Lucasfilm in 2012, the “Maker” has famously kept his distance, occasionally popping up on a set to hold a puppet or offer a cryptic piece of advice to a new director.
However, as we move through 2026, that silence is ending. Between Dave Filoni digging up Lucas’ original “lost” treatments for new Disney+ projects and a massive new project appearing on the horizon this fall, it’s clear that the legendary filmmaker’s fingerprints are all over the galaxy again. But this isn’t just a cameo or a consulting credit. This September, George Lucas is returning to Star Wars in a way that will change how we see the franchise forever.
George Lucas Never Truly “Left”
If you think George Lucas simply handed over the keys to the Millennium Falcon and walked away, you haven’t been paying attention. After directing the original Stars Wars movie in 1977, he returned for the entire prequel trilogy – The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005). The latter would be the last movie he directed, and as of writing, he has no plans of stepping behind the camera anytime soon. Since he stepped away, the Stars Wars universe has grown and grown through countless movies and TV shows. While he famously joked about “selling his kids to white slavers,” his influence in 2026 is arguably stronger than it was during the early Disney years.
The biggest shift in Lucasfilm’s modern era occurred when George’s hand-picked protégé Dave Filoni ascended to the role of Co-President. This wasn’t just a corporate promotion – it was the completion of a decade-long mentorship. Filoni has frequently described his relationship with George as a “daily masterclass,” and he continues to consult with the Maker on major lore decisions. When you see a “filmic” choice in The Mandalorian & Grogu or a specific bit of Jedi philosophy in Ahsoka, you aren’t just seeing Filoni’s work -you’re seeing the application of George’s brain that is still oozing out Star Wars.
After bagging himself four Oscar nominations, helming multiple blockbusters, and becoming a pop culture legend, George Lucas now stands as one of the most iconic filmmakers of all time. The fact that he hasn’t directed a movie since 2005 doesn’t change that. Alongside philanthropic work, he has been slowly but surely building his massive passion project.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art’s Cinema Exhibition Unveiled
The heart of George Lucas’s return to Stars Wars doesn’t involve a movie set. This is a massive architectural marvel that has been in the works for over a decade. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is the physical manifestation of Lucas’ evolution from a filmmaker into a global curator of visual history. But the journey to its current home was as dramatic as a space opera, facing years of legal battles and creative differences with various city planners.
After being rejected by San Francisco and Chicago, the museum finally found its home in 2017 when the city of Los Angeles granted permission to set up shop at Exposition Park, right next to Lucas’s alma mater, the University of Southern California. To build this 300,000-square-foot “cloud-like” structure, Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, funded the entire project, which reportedly cost a staggering $1 billion. This isn’t just a tax write-off, it’s a legacy project designed to house over 40,000 works of Art that Lucas has collected over five decades. Inside, there are 35 galleries, two state-of-the-art cinematic theaters, a library, and several learning spaces.
What Is Star Wars in Motion?
In May 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art unveiled plans for Star Wars in Motion, its maiden Cinema exhibition. The vehicles, costumes, sets, and illustrations from the first six George Lucas Star Wars films will be the main emphasis of the immersive experience. A variety of fast racing, massive transport vehicles, and flying vessels from the movies will be on display like never before. Luke’s Landspeeder from Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope and the first physical construction of General Grievous’s Wheel Bike from Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith are two of the pieces that are gaining the most traction and excitement. When the Lucas Museum formally welcomes visitors on September 22, 2026, the exhibition will be one of over thirty installations on display.
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