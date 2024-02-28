Top 10 Must-Watch Kelly Reilly Performances

Introducing Kelly Reilly
Let’s talk about Kelly Reilly, shall we? She’s more than just a pretty face on your screen; she’s an actress who can take a role and turn it into something you’ll remember while you’re arguing about the best TV characters over your fifth pint at the local pub. So, buckle up, because we’re diving into her top 10 must-watch performances. And by ‘must-watch,’ I mean clear your weekend schedule and prepare to be impressed.
1. Beth Dutton in Yellowstone
Beth Dutton, the character that could give a masterclass in how to be a fierce businesswoman and still have time to throw back whiskey like it’s water. Reilly’s portrayal in Yellowstone is nothing short of brilliant, earning her well-deserved accolades. It’s not just her ability to deliver a scathing put-down that makes her stand out; it’s the vulnerability she brings to Beth, making us root for her even when she’s bulldozing over everyone in sight.
2. Mary Morstan in Sherlock Holmes
Ah, Mary Morstan, the woman who managed to snag Dr. Watson and hold her own against Sherlock’s antics. Reilly brought charm and a touch of grace to the role, making her more than just a love interest; she was a partner with agency in the duo’s adventures. And let’s be honest, any character that can put up with those two deserves a medal—or at least a spot on this list.
3. Caroline Bingley in Pride & Prejudice
Kelly Reilly as Caroline Bingley is like that high school queen bee you couldn’t help but admire from afar—snobbish yet fascinating. In Pride & Prejudice, she nailed the role of the woman you love to hate with such finesse that you almost want her to end up with Mr. Darcy…almost.
4. Nicole in Flight
Nicole in Flight is where Reilly showed us just how much she can do with a character that could have easily been another cliched love interest. She brought depth to Nicole, turning what could have been a forgettable role into one that sticks with you—like that song you can’t get out of your head. Sure, the writing might not have been groundbreaking, but Reilly soared above it all with her performance.
5. Anna Travis in Above Suspicion
If you thought being a detective was all about donning a cool hat and solving mysteries with ease, then Reilly as Anna Travis will set you straight. In Above Suspicion, she gave us a detective who was both tenacious and human—someone who could handle the gruesome side of crime-solving while still dealing with her own mess of emotions.
6. Kiera in Eden Lake
Kiera from Eden Lake—talk about survival instincts! Here, Reilly takes us on a harrowing journey that tests both her character’s physical limits and emotional resilience. This performance is like watching someone trying to solve an escape room where all the clues are on fire—you can’t help but be impressed by her grit.
7. Wendy in Black Box
In Black Box, playing Wendy, Reilly took mysterious to new levels—like those puzzle boxes that take hours to open only to find another locked box inside. Her performance kept us guessing and intrigued, proving that sometimes it’s not about getting all the answers but enjoying the enigma.
8. Jordan Semyon in True Detective
Jordan Semyon‘s role could have been another stereotypical mob wife, but nope, not on Reilly’s watch. In True Detective, she brought layers to Jordan that made her stand out—even when sharing the screen with some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters.
9. Isabella in Mrs Henderson Presents
In Mrs Henderson Presents, playing Isabella was like watching someone light up a room just by walking into it—except instead of a room, it’s a stage, and instead of walking, it’s acting alongside British legends.
10. Amy in He Kills Coppers
Last but certainly not least is Amy from He Kills Coppers. This role showed off Reilly’s dramatic chops—her ability to take a gritty character and give them soul is nothing short of impressive.
The Verdict on Kelly Reilly
To sum it up: Kelly Reilly isn’t just versatile; she’s an acting chameleon who can make you love or hate her characters with equal passion—and that’s no small feat. Whether she’s navigating high society or surviving horror flicks, she does so with such conviction that you can’t help but be drawn into whatever world she’s inhabiting at the moment. So go ahead and indulge in these performances—you won’t regret it.
