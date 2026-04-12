5 Movies to Watch Next If You Loved Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme is a crime thriller disguised as a sports drama. While the central premise revolves around table tennis, really its an immersive character study of multiple characters – some shady and murky. Directed by Josh Safdie, this epic flick serves as his first solo venture after years of prosperous collaborations with his brother Benny Safdie.
However, the frenetic Safdie Brothers feel is well and truly there. Unlikely characters crossing paths, seemingly innocent situations turning deadly, and anxiety ascending with every passing segment. So, if you enjoyed Marty Supreme, here are 5 movies that strike a similar note.
5. I, Tonya (2017)
Just like Marty Supreme does, I, Tonya serves up much more frantic energy than your typical sports drama. Based on the real life of competitive ice skater Tonya Harding (played by Margot Robbie), this biopic takes audiences on a wild ride, paying particular attention to the 1994 scandal where Harding was implicated in the assault on rival figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan. As the authorities closed in on here, she also had to contend with a volatile husband who reportedly orchestrated the attack.
Craig Gillespie‘s Oscar-winning film is similar to Marty Supreme in that it shares the same unreliable narrator DNA where the sport is the secondary character to the protagonist’s ego. Less of a traditional sports drama, I, Tonya feels more like a fever dream on ice. The film mirrors Harding’s chaos with a breakneck pace, spiralling into dark territory and comedic tangents. It’s gritty, hilarious, and relentless, and gives you a solid antihero that you can’t help but get behind.
4. Nightcrawler (2014)
Written and directed by Dan Gilroy, Nightcrawler tells the story of Lou Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal), a petty thief desperate for work who muscles into the world of crime journalism. As he becomes the star of his own story, he begins to blur the line between observer and participant. What follows is a tense and eerie character study that is hard to watch but impossible to look away from at the same time. Many argue that Gyllenhaal was snubbed for an Oscar for his immersive rendition, however, Gilroy landed a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
Nightcrawler offers no comedic let up like Marty Supreme – it’s bleak, grim, and disturbing. However, it is utterly captivating. The similarities lie with both plots focusing on a man pushing boundaries and treading over other people to achieve success. Marty is a hustler who isn’t afraid to screw someone over financially, whereas Lou Bloom has zero qualms with killing someone.
3. Challengers (2024)
Challengers is a sports drama with a massive punch. But just like Marty Supreme, this energetic sports flick swerves in unexpected directions that make you forget you’re watching a sports film. Although tennis is the plot device, the film’s true heart lies with its exploration of young love and the challenges that come with it.
While it could be labelled as an unconventional love story, Luca Guadagnino‘s acclaimed drama is an intricate character breakdown of a toxic love triangle. With steamy scenes that elevate tension, and a techno-driven sound track by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross that thrusts you into the anxiety, Challengers is a trifecta of cinematic styles and substances.
2. After Hours (1985)
There aren’t many filmmakers out there who haven’t expressed their adoration for Martin Scorsese. Josh Safdie is no exception. The similarities between After Hours and Marty Supreme starts with the love for New York City seeping onto the screen. While this is one of Scorsese’s more light-hearted movies, the comedy is dark and the pacing is relentless.
Taking place over the course of one single, chaotic night, After Hours charts the bizarre odyssey of Paul Hackett, a mundane word processor who suffers the worst night of his life after he agrees to visit Marcy, a Soho resident that he met that evening at a coffee shop. As the nightmarish evening progresses, Paul finds himself torn between the unhinged woman he’s oddly compelled by and the need to escape the rapidly ascending chaos she leaves in her wake.
1. Good Time (2017)
Although the Safdie Brothers parted ways in 2025, with Benny going on to make The Smashing Machine, Marty Supreme has all of the trademarks of one of their joint efforts. Namely, frantic energy. And no list of frenetic movies would be complete without the film that put them on the global map – Good Time.
This rapidly-paced thriller follows Connie Nikas (Robert Pattinson), a small-time criminal who lands his brother in jail after a robbery goes awry. Riddled with guilt and fearing for his brother’s safety, Connie embarks on a twisted mission around New York City to come up with the bail money. Good Time made the Safdie Brothers filmmakers to watch out for, captivating audiences and critics with their anxiety-inducing panic cinema. So, if you liked the energy of Marty Supreme, this film will strike a similar chord and help you realize why these two young filmmakers climbed at such a fast pace.
Read Next: All Safdie Brothers Movies Ranked From Worst to Best
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