All Safdie Brothers Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Few modern filmmakers can capture the tension of ordinary life spiraling out of control quite like the Safdie Brothers. Their work is often full of desperate characters running toward or away from something that ultimately leaves audiences fixated on the sequence. The filmmaking brothers, Josh and Benny Safdie, have built their reputation on films that blur the line between documentary realism and cinematic fiction.
Whether a long-time fan or just got acquainted with the brothers after their individually directed 2025 movies, The Smashing Machine and Marty Supreme, their collaborative films have been masterpieces. From their earliest experimental films to their recent polished chaos, each of these movies showcases the Safdie brothers’ creative journey. Here’s a ranking of all the films they directed together, from the least critically acclaimed to the most acclaimed.
5. Lenny Cooke (2013)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 78%
Metacritic: 71%
Before their most recent films put the Safdie brothers on the cinematic map, they turned their cameras toward directing a real-life story of ambition, fame, and heartbreak. Lenny Cooke, a 2013 documentary film, follows the rise and fall of high school basketball phenomenon Lenny Cooke. Cooke, who was once touted as the next LeBron James, never lived up to it. While Lenny Cooke doesn’t have the same chaotic momentum that defines the Safdie brothers’ narrative films, it stands out for its authenticity.
4. Daddy Longlegs (2009)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 80%
Metacritic: 74%
The 2009 comedy-drama Daddy Longlegs is one of the earliest glimpses into the chaotic brilliance that would later define the Safdie Brothers’ filmmaking style. Daddy Longlegs follows Lenny (Ronald Bronstein), a loving yet wildly irresponsible father trying to care for his two young sons during his brief custody period. The film is equal parts funny, heartbreaking, and uncomfortable. Although it mostly flew under the radar at the time, Daddy Longlegs won the John Cassavetes Award at the 26th Independent Spirit Awards.
3. Heaven Knows What (2014)
IMDb: 6.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
Metacritic: 75%
The 2014 psychological drama Heaven Knows What is the Safdie Brothers’ third feature film. It also marks one of their earliest and most haunting explorations of addiction, desperation, and survival on the streets of New York City. The film was adapted from the real-life experiences of Arielle Holmes, who also stars in the film. Heaven Knows What might not have the slick precision of the Safdie Brothers’ later projects, but it laid the foundation for everything that came after.
2. Good Time (2017)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Metacritic: 80%
When it comes to pure adrenaline filmmaking, Good Time might just be the Safdie Brothers’ most quintessential movie ever made. Starring Robert Pattinson in one of his most transformative performances, Good Time is a grimy, high-octane journey through the streets of New York. The Safdies plunge audiences into a world of desperation and bad decisions. Its plot follows Connie Nikas (Pattinson) as he scrambles to free his brother after a botched bank robbery. What sets Good Time apart is how deeply human it feels beneath all the madness. Connie’s flawed determination and the film’s unpredictable pacing make it both thrilling and heartbreaking.
1. Uncut Gems (2019)
IMDb: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Metacritic: 93%
The 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems is the Safdie Brothers’ most critically acclaimed movie. While it is their last collaborative film as of 2025, it is the second to star an A-list actor in its lead role. Uncut Gems starred Adam Sandler in one of the actor’s most electrifying performances of his career. In the film, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a fast-talking Jewish jeweler with a gambling addiction and a knack for self-destruction.
Sadler, who has built a reputation for his carefree comedies, was cast in an against-type role. The Safdies captured New York’s Diamond District with documentary-style realism. Uncut Gems is a movie about the cost of chasing the next big win. The movie premiered at the 46th Telluride Film Festival and also starred LaKeith Stanfield, Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch. The Weeknd, Ca$h Out, John Amos, and Trinidad James appear as themselves. Besides its critical success, Uncut Gems is the Safdie Brothers‘ highest-grossing film, with $50 million in box-office earnings.
