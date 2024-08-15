First Look at The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Revealed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni

In a surprise move at D23 tonight, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni took the stage to give attendees the very first look at the next Star Wars movie: The Mandalorian & Grogu.
Set at a currently undisclosed point during the events of the Disney+ streaming series, the film will bridge the gap between the rise of the Imperial Remnant and the eventual conflict we’ll see break out in Dave Filoni’s New Republic film. Before that, we’ll presumably get Ahsoka’s second season.
A Sneak Peek at The Mandalorian & Grogu
The footage shown at D23 opened with a montage of previous scenes from The Mandalorian. We see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) meeting Grogu, accompanied by new voice-over where he described
the child as his new apprentice, and that though he’s a Bounty Hunter by trade, he has to be selective on what jobs he takes. Not too selective though, as we cut to him walking into a bar and shooting multiple people dead.
A surprising reveal came next: the return of the Razor Crest, which was destroyed in season 2. Now, it’s seen flying through the sky. Another notable appearance in the teaser showed Din in a cockpit behind none other than Star Wars Rebels’ Zeb Orrelios.
Adventures on Hoth-like Worlds
The footage then transitions to Din entering a base on an ice world resembling Hoth. Grogu is seen crawling through tunnels as numerous Imperial mouse droids roll around. We get some fast shots from their point of view as blasters fire. Classic Imperial Snow Troopers patrol the base, intensifying those Hoth vibes.
The scene escalates with Din climbing onto an AT-ST walker running through snow-covered mountains. He pops out of its top hatch before both he and the Walker tumble down a hill, landing at the feet of two AT-AT walkers.
Cute and Comedic Moments
The footage wrapped up more lightheartedly with Grogu in a small space alongside two Anzellans (the same species as Babu Frik from The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian season 3).
This new movie seems to promise a blend of action, classic Star Wars vibes, and heartwarming moments. Fans are eager to know what mystery Mando and Grogu uncovered to make this leap from streaming to theaters.
We’ll have all our questions answered when The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.
