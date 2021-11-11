Home
Remembering William Lucking: Sons of Anarchy Actor Died at 80

William Lucking was born on June 17, 1941, and he had no idea just how famous he’d end up being when he was a child. The “Sons of Anarchy,” star has made quite an impact on the world of entertainment, which is just one of the many reasons his death is shocking and upsetting to all. The 80-year-old star feels too young to have passed away, but his time on earth came to an abrupt end on October 18. 2021. His fans, his friends, his family, and everyone who ever encountered the talented actor are mourning the loss of a bright star, and it’s time to honor his memory with a look back at his prolific life.

His Early Years

When Lucking was born in 1941, he was a resident of a small town called Vicksburg, Michigan. He never spoke often of his childhood and his family, but we believe it was because he simply preferred to maintain as much privacy as possible in a life otherwise riddled with fame and fortune. His childhood was not a bad one from what we can ascertain of his life, and he went on to attend college following his primary schooling. He attended classes at UCLA as well as the Pasadena Playhouse. He obtained his college degree from UCLA, and he held degrees in both theater and in literature. His love of acting allowed him to make many friends in the business, and eventually opened his own theater (the Santa Paula Theater Center) with another Michigan native and longtime friend – Dana Elcar. He worked at his own theater as a coach and as a mentor, and he was famous for his talent. Students vied to have him as their instructor, and that is only one small reason his classes were so successful.

His Career

Though his theater played such a large part in his life, it was his acting career that was more noticeable to the world. When Lucking was on stage and/or producing performances, it was certainly to a much more limited audience and viewership. When he was on shows such as “ER,” and “Cold Case,” he was working with a much larger audience on a much larger scale. At the time of his death, he has officially catapulted himself into the realm of fame only so many people ever achieve. He’s been in more than 100 television shows and movies, and that is no easy feat. However, when you’re in the business as long as he was, you find that things happen in your life that allows you to make accomplishments like this one a reality.

His Death

Though he is a man who worked steadily his entire life, he is also a man who died quietly at home without any fanfare. His death was announced nearly two weeks after he passed. He died on October 18, 2021, and his death was not announced until November 3, 2021. Fans are in mourning, and everyone is shocked, but his family needed that time to properly mourn the loss of their loved one. His wife is the one who made the announcement, and it was filled with love and with respect. His wife is Sigrid Lucking, and she shared stories of her longtime husband and his personality. She wants the entire world to know that while the love of her life is a man who was often on screen playing a tough man, he was a man who was filled with kindness who had a softness to him. She called him an “elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry,” in her statement following his death. He died at home, and he is survived by his wife and his two daughters. He lived a private life despite his fame and the amount of work he did in Hollywood. He kept largely to himself, he protected the privacy of his wife and his family, and he did not allow himself or his family to end up in the tabloids or in the press any more often than he could. He is a man who valued family and friends, good relationships and work. He worked hard, he worked with some of the best, and he is a man who his costars and those who spent a significant amount of time with him always speak so highly of. He’s a man who will be remembered and never forgotten despite the fact that the world is in mourning right now.

