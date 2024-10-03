Nicole Kidman Stars As Powerful CEO in ‘Babygirl’ Trailer

The trailer for A24’s upcoming erotic thriller has been released and promises a story filled with passion, intrigue, and tension. The film stars Nicole Kidman (The Perfect Couple) as an influential CEO who puts her career and family at risk when she begins a steamy affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats). The trailer teases the couple’s palpable chemistry as they try to keep their affair a secret.
In the two-minute-long preview, Kidman’s character Romy narrates: “Everyone is just waiting for me to buckle under the pressure.” The scene then cuts to her balancing her role as a homemaker and powerful CEO. However, the only person who manages to see her for who she really is is her intern Samuel. The story flips the power dynamics between the boss and her employee as they meet in hotel rooms, bars, and clubs. However, Romy snaps back to reality when Samuel shows up at her house one day.
Halina Reijn (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) serves as the writer, director, and co-producer of the upcoming thriller which debuted on August 30, 2024, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The cast of Babygirl also includes Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) and Antonio Banderas (The Legend of Zorro) who takes on the role of Romy’s unsuspecting husband.
Kidman Believes ‘Babygirl’ Is a Film About Feminine Desire
While speaking to the press at the Venice International Film Festival, Nicole Kidman opened up about the central themes of her upcoming film. The Big Little Lies star clarified that Babygirl is about much more than just sex. In her exact words, “It’s about desire, it’s about your inner thoughts, it’s about secrets, it’s about marriage, it’s about truth, power, consent.” Kidman also talked about the story being told through a woman’s gaze, which makes it all the more special.
Reijn also chimed in and shared that the film is centered around feminine desire while also tackling the theme of the main character’s existential crisis. She added that at the core, the film will be about whether Romy can learn to love herself with the hope that the audience can view it as a “tribute to self-love and liberation.” The director also teased that the film will heavily explore women’s relationships with their own bodies.
Dickinson took the opportunity to appreciate the film’s intimacy coordinator who made filming all those steamy scenes extremely comfortable for him and Kidman. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman shared that she and Reijn spent hours working with the intimacy coordinators to make sure the choreography of the sex scenes remained authentic while also prioritizing the safety of the actors. Rejin also filmed the intimate scenes using very long takes just to relieve any kind of pressure or anxiety.
Babygirl hits theaters in the U.S on December 25, 2024.
|Babygirl
|Cast
|Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, Antonio Banderas
|Release Date
|December 25, 2024 (US), January 10, 2025 (UK)
|Stream On
|Theatrical Release
|Directed by
|Halina Reijn
|Produced by
|A24
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Halina Reijn
|Plot Summary
|A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she starts an affair with her younger intern.
|Musical Elements
|Not yet available
|Current Status
|To be released on December 25, 2024
Follow Us