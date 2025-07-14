New ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ TV Spot Teases Franklin Richards’ Potential Powers

The Super Powers TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps directly addresses the baby fans have been speculating about for months. It opens with reused footage from earlier trailers, but slips in one crucial new scene: a news anchor asking, “Will the baby be born with superpowers?” This is a clear nod to Franklin Richards, the son of Reed and Sue. In the comics, Franklin is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, and the fact that the film is beginning to frame his powers as a public concern suggests they’ll be pivotal to the plot.
Marvel initially tried to keep the baby’s inclusion a secret. In the first trailers, they digitally altered the footage to hide Vanessa Kirby’s baby bump, so fans had no idea Franklin Richards was involved. But the surprise didn’t last long. Scoopers and leaked toy packaging soon revealed that a baby would play an important role in the story. After that, newer trailers finally began to show glimpses of the child.
As soon as the baby was revealed, fans started speculating whether he might have superpowers. That buzz only intensified after exclusive The Fantastic Four: First Steps footage was screened at CCXP Mexico. According to a description by The Direct, the scene shows the Fantastic Four on a space mission when Sue suddenly goes into labor mid-flight. Then, things get more intense as the Silver Surfer shows up and starts chasing the team, specifically after the baby.
Franklin Richards Is an Omega-Level Being in Marvel Comics
In the comics, Franklin Richards is classified as an omega-level mutant, alongside the likes of Jean Grey and Scarlet Witch, but even they can’t shape reality the way Franklin does. While most mutants gradually grow into their abilities, Franklin displayed unimaginable power from early childhood. He created pocket universes before he could speak, manipulated time and matter with no training, and once even turned Galactus into his own herald. His powers also played a key role during the events of Secret Wars, which the upcoming Avengers films are expected to adapt.
That kind of potential doesn’t go unnoticed. In the comics, Franklin’s abilities attract supervillains from across the multiverse, and the same could happen in First Steps. Galactus might arrive not to destroy Earth, but to claim Franklin, offering to spare the planet in return. The Thunderbolts* post-credits scene showed the Fantastic Four’s ship entering the mainline MCU universe, and Franklin’s reality-warping powers could explain how the team got there.
Another possibility is that Franklin’s birth is what draws in the attention of Doctor Doom. In the comics, Doom absorbs the Beyonders’ powers to create Battleworld during Secret Wars. But since the MCU hasn’t introduced them yet, Franklin could be the substitute. His birth could be the first domino, the “first step” into the larger Doomsday story the MCU’s Phase 6 is building toward.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025. Marvel’s The Infinity Saga and The Multiverse Saga are available to stream on Disney+.
|The Fantastic Four: First Steps
|Cast
|Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm)
|Release Date
|July 25, 2025
|Stream On
|Theatrical release; Disney+ streaming release expected later
|Directed by
|Matt Shakman
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige, Grant Curtis
|Based On
|Marvel’s Fantastic Four comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
|Plot Summary
|The MCU’s first family embarks on their origin story, navigating powers, space missions, and the birth of baby Franklin Richards
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by John Murphy; blend of cosmic grandeur and family-driven emotional themes
|Current Status
|Final marketing phase; official release set for July 25, 2025
