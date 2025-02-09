Marvel Releases First Official Trailer of Highly Anticipated ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 6 is finally kicking off! Marvel dropped the highly anticipated first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.
Marvel dropped the The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer on YouTube on February 4, 2025. The film is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s Manhattan and will hit theatres on July 25, 2025. The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, spilled in the first episode of The Official Marvel Podcast that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a period piece. The First Family also came together at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on February 4, 2025, in Huntsville, Alabama, to officially launch the trailer. Pascal gave a heartfelt speech about his experience filming with the cast, sharing how they were like family. The Last of US actor expressed his love for the tight-knit cast in the following words:
“The anxiety I felt saying goodbye to them each day wondering, ‘When will I see them next?’ … We put our hearts and souls and bodies into this thing.”
Apart from the four leads, The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast also includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich. The film is directed by Matt Shakman and penned by Peter Cameron, Josh Friedman, and Jeff Kaplan. Feige acts as producer, with cinematography by Jess Hall and score by Michael Giacchino. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Fantastic Four: First Steps surpassed 202 million viewers within its first 24 hours across all platforms.
Chris Evans Denies Comeback to the MCU for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
Naturally, The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer drop means we’re inching closer to the release of the highly anticipated fifth Avengers movie. The film, which was retitled from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, will hit the big screen on May 1, 2026.
MCU fans were left in shock at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 when it was disclosed that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU but as antagonist Doctor Doom. Ever since, rumors about Chris Evans returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday have been swirling around. Obviously, not as Steve Rogers, but as an alternate universe Tony Stark — which would be apt considering The Multiverse Saga theme of Phase 6.
However, Evans put an end to the rumors by revealing to Esquire Magazine on January 30, 2025, that they were nothing but baseless speculation. Evans further denied his involvement in Avengers: Doomsday as follows:
“This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since ‘Endgame.’ I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theatres on July 25, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream Agatha All Along on Disney+.
|The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster
|Title
|The Fantastic Four: First Steps
|Cast
|Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing)
|Release Date
|in theatres on July 25, 2025.
|Stream On
|Theatrical release; later on Disney+
|Directed by
|Matt Shakman
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige
|Based On
|Marvel Comics’ Fantastic Four
|Plot Summary
|The film introduces Marvel’s first family as they embark on their heroic journey in the MCU, kicking off Phase 6.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Michael Giacchino (rumored)
|Current Status
|First trailer released, set for a July 25, 2025. premiere
