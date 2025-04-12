Avengers: Doomsday Cast: Confirmed Stars For the New Marvel Movie

During the five-hour-long livestream across social media platforms on March 26, 2025, Marvel unveiled a star-studded lineup on the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. The ensemble consists of returning Marvel Cinematic Universe icons such as Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Robert Downey Jr., Letitia Wright, and Paul Rudd. Nostalgic viewers will also enjoy the return of MCU legends Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in their respective roles as Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto. Newcomers in the MCU who made the list include Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth entry in the Avengers saga and MCU’s Phase Six which will be concluded with The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Russo brothers Joe and Anthony will return to the directors’ chairs after helming several Marvel blockbusters, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Avengers: Doomsday is in production and is expected to hit the movie theaters on May 1, 2026. Explore the amazing Avengers: Doomsday cast below.
1. Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Hemsworth has been a staple figure in the MCU for over a decade, having played a founding member of the Avengers and the former king of Asgard in several installments, including The Avengers (2012). He made his MCU debut in the titular role in the 2011 film Thor and received praise for his depiction of the God of Thunder. Hemsworth would reprise the role in several MCU entries, establishing himself as one of the world’s highest-paid actors.
2. Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom
Downey Jr. is the only actor who physically appeared during the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. An MCU legend, Downey Jr. is swapping his Iron Man suit for Dr. Doom’s in his epic return to the franchise. He made his MCU debut as the title character in Iron Man (2008) and subsequently gained global prominence playing the role in 10 Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame. Downey Jr. will now play the villainous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.
3. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman
As part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, Kirby will reunite with fellow members of the Fantastic Four: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, and Pedro Pascal. Kirby gained international recognition and a British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Princess Margaret on the television series The Crown (2016-2017). She has maintained a steady rise to the top since then.
4. Letitia Wright Shuri / Black Panther
Playing Shuri in MCU’s 2018 blockbuster Black Panther gave Wright’s career the international boost it needed. In addition to winning an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award for her performance, she cemented her spot in the beloved franchise. Subsequently, Wright has played Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).
5. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing
Moss-Bachrach hogged the headlines after the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. He made his MCU debut in 2017 as a series regular on the first season of The Punisher as David Lieberman / Micro. Moss-Bachrach is set to play The Thing in the 2025 MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as part of the titular team, and will reprise the role with her teammates in Avengers: Doomsday.
6. Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man
As seen during the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, Paul Rudd is stepping into his Ant-Man suit again. He first played the role in Ant-Man (2015) and later appeared in the 2018 sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. He has reprised the role in other MCU movies, including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avenger: Endgame (2019), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).
7. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
Played by Florence Pugh in many MCU projects, Yelena Belova is a Black Widow assassin trained in the Red Room. Pugh first portrayed the character in the 2021 MCU movie Black Widow and reprised the role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye the same year. She has received commendations for making the action figure a fan favorite. Pugh is set to play Black Widow in Thunderbolts* (2025) and Avengers: Doomsday.
8. Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America
Anthony Mackie‘s role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned him major global recognition. He first appeared in the MCU as Sam Wilson / Falcon in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He headlined the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and reprised the role in the continuation film Captain America: Brave New World (2025). Other MCU projects under his belt include Ant-Man (2015), Avengers: Infinity War ( 2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
9. Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Hiddleston’s Loki will reunite with Hemsworth’s Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. The duo was last seen together in a Marvel movie in Avengers: Endgame. Hiddleston has gained international stardom for portraying Loki since his first appearance as the god of mischief in Thor (2011). Empire magazine ranked Hiddleston’s Loki as the 19th Greatest Movie Character of All Time.
10. David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian
David Harbour is no stranger to the MCU. After gaining international fame as one of the main cast of Stranger Things (2016–present), Harbour solidified his status as a global star with his MCU role. He has played the Red Guardian since 2021’s film Black Widow and is set to return in the upcoming films Thunderbolts* (2025) and Avengers: Doomsday. Additionally, Harbour voiced alternate universe variants of the Red Guardian in the Disney+ animated series What If…? in 2024 and will reprise the role in the Disney+ animated series Marvel Zombies in 2025.
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Full Cast List
- Chris Hemsworth
- Vanessa Kirby
- Anthony Mackie
- Sebastian Stan
- Letitia Wright
- Paul Rudd
- Wyatt Russell
- Tenoch Huerta Mejía
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Simu Liu
- Florence Pugh
- Kelsey Grammer
- Lewis Pullman
- Danny Ramirez
- Joseph Quinn
- David Harbour
- Winston Duke
- Hannah John-Kamen
- Tom Hiddleston
- Patrick Stewart
- Ian McKellen
- Alan Cumming
- Rebecca Romijn
- James Marsden
- Channing Tatum
- Pedro Pascal
- Robert Downey Jr.
