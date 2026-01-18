The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: Everything We Know

Forty-eight tributes, one victor, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping promises a bloody treat. It is also one of the most anticipated movies on the 2026 lineup. The sixth installment in The Hunger Games movie franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping, is both a sequel to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012). As such, fans of the film series are in for a trip down memory lane and into the future, as seen in the first official teaser released a year ahead of the theatrical release.
A first look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping reveals a nerve-wracking adventure with a star-studded cast led by a vibrant young actor. It offers a sneak peek into the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy, taking audiences back several years before the events of the original film. Overall, Sunrise on the Reaping teaser stirs nostalgia and pumps up adrenaline, a familiar feeling among fans since The Hunger Games set the pace. The franchise has produced multiple box-office hits over the years, and the 2026 installment is another exciting entry. Before the next “Hunger Games” action commences, here’s everything you need to know.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Plot Takes Audiences Through the Bloodiest Game Season in Panem History
Adapted from Suzanne Collins‘ 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping, this installment in The Hunger Games series is set 24 years before the events of the first film, The Hunger Games, which explores Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) saga in Panem as the tribute from District 12. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping picks up from the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games. As such, the formative years of some iconic characters from the first film are explored, but the spotlight is on a young Haymitch Abernathy (Katniss’ mentor in the initial entry) as he participates in the games.
Haymitch was noted as the only living victor from District 12 and served as a mentor to Katniss and her fellow District 12 tribute, Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), in the first film. The reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, now chronicles his emergence as the victor of the Second Quarter Quell before the trilogy. With the number of tributes each district sends to the Capitol doubled, this Quarter Quell is considered the most brutal and bloodiest in the history of the Games. As the tributes fight to the death in the Hunger Games, Haymitch must survive the arena and the regime’s manipulations.
Meet the Sunrise on the Reaping Cast
The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a perfect blend of rising stars and award-winning industry heavyweights. Leading the prequel-sequel entry is Joseph Zada, who plays a younger Haymitch, previously played by Woody Harrelson in the first film. For obvious reasons, casting the character was a big challenge for the production team. Harrelson left some big shoes to fill, what with the depth and touch of mischief he brought to the role. Although he is still relatively new, Zada is geared to rise to the challenge. In addition to Zada, Sunrise on the Reaping also stars other young actors, portraying younger versions of characters from the first installment.
Kevin Harrison Jr. takes the role of Beetee, originally played by Jeffrey Wright in The Hunger Games. Elle Fanning takes over the role of Effie Trinket from Elizabeth Banks, who originated it, and Whitney Peak portrays Haymitch’s girlfriend Lenore Dove Baid. Others include Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow. Veterans on the list include Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Release Date
The next “Hunger Games” saga will commence in late 2026. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, 2026. Lionsgate secured the feature film adaptation before Collins published her novel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in March 2025. As such, filming didn’t waste time commencing in late July in Spain. An official teaser was released on November 20, 2025, exactly one year before the scheduled release date, teasing another thrilling adventure in Panem.
Follow Us