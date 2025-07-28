Who Is the New Karate Kid? Meet Ben Wang, the Fast-Rising Chinese-American Actor

Ben Wang, a rising young Chinese-American actor, took center stage as the new face of the iconic Karate Kid franchise. Wang, who turned 25 in 2025, has seen his acting career grow in the last four years. In Karate Kid: Legends (2025), Wang led the cast as Li Fong. The movie brought together two prominent characters from the franchise, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).
The movie follows Li Fong, a kung-fu prodigy from Beijing. Li relocated to New York City with his mother. He finds himself drawn back into martial arts under the guidance of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. Ben Wang’s casting marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Asian American lead in the franchise’s history. Here’s everything to know about the young actor Ben Wang.
His Real Name Isn’t Ben Wang
The actor was born in Shanghai, China, on January 1, 2000. Although professionally known as Ben Wang, the actor’s birth name is Wang Puchun. Wang lived the first six years of his life in China. However, his parents divorced when he was four years old. At the age of six, Wang followed his mother to the United States after she immigrated in search of a better life. While in the United States, Wang juggled between living with his grandparents and mother, who were both based in Northfield, Minnesota.
Ben Wang Developed an Interest for Theater At a Young Age
Having spent his growing years in Minnesota, Ben Wang developed a passion for theater while in school. He participated in his high school plays and aspired to have a professional acting career. Unsurprisingly, after graduating from high school, he enrolled and studied musical theater at New York University. Wang joined a long list of actors who graduated or attended the university.
Ben Wang’s Professional Career Began in 2021
In less than half a decade, Ben Wang’s career has grown from obscurity to one of Hollywood’s fast-rising talents. After several failed auditions, Wang landed a guest role in an episode of CBS’s action-adventure series MacGyver. Wang, who was 21 at the time, played Eli Brown in the fourth episode (“Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason”) of the final season. In the same 2021, he also guest-starred in an episode of Launchpad and The Last O.G.
Ben Wang Made His Film Debut in 2022
Ben Wang transitioned to the big screen, making his debut in Hulu’s teen sex comedy film Sex Appeal. Although a minor role, it was the needed exposure Wang needed for his career. He appeared in three other movies the following year, playing Bo in the sports drama Chang Can Dunk (2023) and as Young Ming in the Terry Chen and Greg Kinnear-led biographical drama Sight.
Ben Wang’s big break came after he was cast as the lead in the Disney+ fantasy action-comedy American Born Chinese. For most film and television audiences, the series was the first time they saw Wang. The show also starred Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh. However, despite a high premiere rating, Disney+ canceled the show at the end of the first season.
Ben Wang Is Skilled in Martial Arts
Landing the lead character in Karate Kid: Legends (2025) wasn’t a stroke of luck. Like his character, Li Fong, Wang Is proficient in martial arts. Wang is skilled in karate, kung fu, and taekwondo. He’s also trained in Kenpo and Kumdo. Although he didn’t perform all of the stunts in the film, his proficiency in martial arts made him best suited for the role. Also, Wang is bilingual. In addition to speaking English, he also speaks Mandarin Chinese.
Ben Wang Was Honored at CinemaCon 2025
A further proof of Ben Wang’s rising profile being honored at the 2025 CinemaCon. Wang, alongside the other cast of Karate Kid: Legends, was present ahead of the movie’s review. At the year’s Big Screen Achievement Awards, Wang won the Star of Tomorrow award. While it’s not a major award, it marks the beginning of many achievements in Ben Wang’s young career.
Ben Wang’s Upcoming Projects
As of 2025, Ben Wang has several upcoming film projects. His most notable and anticipated project is the prequel film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026). Wang is confined to play Wyatt Callow, joining a growing list of young stars announced for the project. Refusing to be typecast, Wang’s future projects cut across comedy, horror, and action-adventure fantasy.
