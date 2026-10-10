‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Yellowjackets has always relied on an unusually deep ensemble. Its central survivors are played across two timelines, allowing established stars and younger performers to inhabit different versions of the same damaged characters. Three seasons have turned that structure into one of television’s strangest horror dramas, while the fourth and final season arrives in November 2026 with another major expansion of the surviving Yellowjackets’ story.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on 10 of the show’s most prominent performers across its first three seasons and the announced final-season cast. Film salaries, television work, producing, theater, music, voice acting, franchise roles, residual income, and other established entertainment earnings are considered. Several estimates overlap, particularly among the younger performers, because celebrity finances are private and publicly available figures vary considerably. At the top, however, the difference is enormous.
10. Sophie Thatcher
Sophie Thatcher plays teenage Natalie Scatorccio, whose distrust of the wilderness group’s increasingly ritualistic behavior makes her one of the most compelling characters in Yellowjackets. The role became Thatcher’s breakthrough after earlier work in Prospect and helped establish her as one of her generation’s most recognizable young horror performers. She subsequently appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, The Boogeyman, Heretic, and Companion.
Thatcher’s current fortune is generally estimated at approximately $2 million – $3 million. Her television salary provides only part of that picture now that her film career has accelerated so sharply. Leading horror roles, franchise television, fashion work, music, and future projects are rapidly expanding her income beyond the series. She remains much earlier in her career than the veteran actors near the top, but few cast members have increased their Hollywood profile as dramatically since the show premiered.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sophie Thatcher
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Thatcher’s wealth is still developing, but her post-Yellowjackets film career has expanded rapidly.
9. Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jasmin Savoy Brown plays teenage Taissa Turner, the fiercely competitive survivor whose determination becomes increasingly difficult to separate from the darker forces surrounding the group. Brown arrived with television experience from The Leftovers and For the People, then gained much broader recognition through Yellowjackets and the modern Scream films as Mindy Meeks-Martin.
Brown’s estimated net worth falls around $2 million – $4 million. Film and television provide the main financial foundation, while voice acting, video games, music, and stage work have diversified her career. Her involvement in both Yellowjackets and Scream gave her a particularly strong position within modern horror, while her 2026 Broadway work added another professional lane. The exact number remains difficult to establish publicly, but her earnings have clearly grown well beyond the smaller television roles that defined the beginning of her career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jasmin Savoy Brown
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Brown has built her financial profile through two major horror properties and an increasingly diverse performance career.
8. Sophie Nélisse
Sophie Nélisse plays teenage Shauna Shipman, giving the younger timeline one of its most difficult performances as Shauna moves through grief, pregnancy, violence, and an increasingly ruthless fight for survival. Nélisse had already been acting for years before landing the role. Her breakthrough film, Monsieur Lazhar, arrived when she was still a child, followed by internationally visible projects such as The Book Thief and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.
Public estimates of Nélisse’s wealth vary considerably, making approximately $3 million – $5 million a more credible range than a fixed number. She has been earning from acting since childhood, giving her a longer professional history than several other members of the younger ensemble. Yellowjackets substantially increased both her exposure and likely salary level, while continued film work provides another source of income. Her performance also carries unusual importance because so much of adult Shauna’s behavior depends on what viewers watch her younger self endure.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sophie Nélisse
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Nélisse began acting well before the series and has accumulated more than a decade of film and television earnings.
7. Tawny Cypress
Tawny Cypress plays adult Taissa Turner, whose apparently successful political and family life gradually fractures as sleepwalking, violence, and the unresolved wilderness past return. Cypress entered the series after more than two decades of television work. Her résumé includes Heroes, House of Cards, Unforgettable, Supergirl, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.
Estimates of Cypress’ finances are unusually inconsistent, ranging from the low single-digit millions to roughly $5 million. A working range of $3 million – $5 million reflects both that uncertainty and the length of her career. Television remains her main income source, with Yellowjackets providing one of her largest and longest-running leading roles. Cypress has also worked in theater and teaches acting, giving her professional income beyond screen performances. Taissa’s importance to both the political and supernatural sides of the story keeps Cypress central heading into the final season.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tawny Cypress
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Published estimates vary significantly, so Cypress is better represented by a broad range than a precise figure.
6. Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis played adult Natalie Scatorccio during the first two seasons, bringing decades of volatility and screen presence to a survivor still consumed by what happened in the wilderness. Lewis had already earned an Academy Award nomination for Cape Fear and built an exceptionally distinctive film career through Natural Born Killers, Kalifornia, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and From Dusk Till Dawn.
Lewis’ estimated net worth is approximately $5 million. Acting has supplied the largest portion of that fortune, but music has remained a serious second career rather than a celebrity side project. She fronted Juliette and the Licks, toured extensively, and released solo material alongside continued film and television work. Yellowjackets gave Lewis one of her strongest recent dramatic roles before Natalie’s story reached its endpoint. Her ranking may look surprisingly modest for such a recognizable career, but public net worth estimates do not always track fame or résumé length directly.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Juliette Lewis
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Lewis combines a decades-long film career with substantial music work and two seasons as one of the show’s adult leads.
5. Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey stars as adult Shauna Sadecki, whose suburban life hides one of the show’s most unsettling combinations of resentment, impulsiveness, violence, and dark humor. Lynskey made an extraordinary film debut in Heavenly Creatures before building a career across independent movies and mainstream television. Her credits include Two and a Half Men, Togetherness, Castle Rock, Candy, and The Last of Us.
Lynskey’s estimated net worth is approximately $5 million. Much of that wealth reflects consistency rather than blockbuster-level salaries: dozens of films, recurring television roles, voice work, and increasingly high-profile streaming projects. Yellowjackets changed her position considerably by giving her a lead role that earned major awards recognition and placed her at the center of a successful ongoing series. Her career has also demonstrated the financial value of longevity, with supporting roles accumulated over decades eventually giving way to the leading opportunities she now receives.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Melanie Lynskey
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Lynskey’s fortune reflects more than three decades of consistent acting, with Shauna becoming one of her biggest leading roles.
4. Lauren Ambrose
Lauren Ambrose joined the series as adult Van Palmer, whose video-store life is interrupted when Taissa arrives and pulls her back toward the people and experiences she spent decades trying to survive. Ambrose first became widely known as Claire Fisher on Six Feet Under, one of HBO’s defining early dramas. She later starred in Servant and built an acclaimed theater career that included a Tony-nominated performance in My Fair Lady.
Ambrose’s estimated net worth sits around $6 million. Television forms a major part of that total, particularly years of series-regular work on Six Feet Under and Servant, while Broadway, film acting, and music provide additional sources. She joined Yellowjackets as a series regular in Season 2, immediately giving the adult storyline another performer with substantial prestige-TV experience. That combination of sustained television employment and high-level theater work places Ambrose above most of the younger ensemble financially.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lauren Ambrose
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Ambrose’s long television career and acclaimed stage work give her one of the stronger financial profiles in the regular ensemble.
3. Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci plays adult Misty Quigley, the former equipment manager whose cheerful exterior hides an almost alarming enthusiasm for manipulation, investigation, and violence. Ricci became famous as a child through The Addams Family and Casper, then successfully moved into adult roles with films such as The Ice Storm, Buffalo ’66, Sleepy Hollow, and Monster.
Ricci’s estimated net worth is approximately $9 million, with her long career explaining the gap between her and many of the ensemble’s younger performers. Acting, voice work, endorsements, producing, and real estate have all contributed. Public estimates have also placed her recent television compensation in six-figure-per-episode territory, although individual Yellowjackets contract details have not been officially disclosed by the network. Misty has become one of Ricci’s defining adult television roles and earned her another wave of major awards recognition decades after her childhood breakthrough.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Christina Ricci
|$8 million – $9 million
|
|Ricci’s fortune is built on more than three decades of film and television work beginning with major childhood roles.
2. Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood joined Yellowjackets as Walter Tattersall, a wealthy citizen detective whose fascination with Misty quickly develops into one of the show’s strangest relationships. Wood had already been working since childhood before becoming globally famous as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. His later work deliberately moved between independent films, horror, television, voice acting, and unconventional projects such as Wilfred and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.
Wood’s net worth is estimated at approximately $10 million. His acting income spans more than three decades, but his finances also include producing through SpectreVision, the genre company behind films such as Mandy and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. Voice work, property, television, and independent production add further income. Walter is technically outside the original group of survivors, but his importance to Misty’s present-day story and Wood’s continuing presence make him one of the show’s most significant later additions.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Elijah Wood
|$9 million – $10 million
|
|Wood’s long acting career and extensive producing work place him well above most of the ensemble financially.
1. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank entered the series late in Season 3 as the adult Melissa, revealing that another Yellowjacket had survived long enough to construct an entirely different life. Her return is important to the fourth and final season, but Swank arrived with a career larger than almost anyone previously added to the ensemble. She won Academy Awards for Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby and built additional commercial success through The Core, Freedom Writers, P.S. I Love You, and numerous producing projects.
Swank’s estimated net worth is approximately $70 million, placing her in a completely different financial category from the rest of the cast. Film salaries supplied the foundation, with producing, television, property, investments, and decades of leading roles expanding that wealth. Her career also provides one of Hollywood’s most striking salary stories: she famously earned only a few thousand dollars for Boys Don’t Cry before eventually commanding multimillion-dollar film paychecks. With Melissa returning for the final season, the show’s richest performer is also positioned to become increasingly important to its endgame.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Hilary Swank
|$65 million – $70 million
|
|Swank’s two-Oscar film career and decades of leading roles make her overwhelmingly the richest performer in this ranking.
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